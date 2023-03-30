Nissan introduces 2 new grades of Ariya making electrification more accessible & exciting to European customers

Nissan expands the full-electric Ariya line-up with two new grade options: Engage 2WD and Evolve+ e-4ORCE, making electric vehicles (EV) more accessible and exciting for European customers.
Ariya Engage 2WD, available in both 63 kWh and 87 kWh battery sizes, will be offered at an entry price point to ensure customers have the ability to access EV grants and subsidies across some European markets.
On the other hand, Evolve+ is a new top-of-the-range AWD option for European customers. This model offers the highest power output of the Ariya line-up with 290 kW and faster acceleration that goes from 0 to 100 kph in 5.1 seconds, 0.6 seconds faster than the original iteration and perfect for customers who seek a more thrilling driving experience.
“The Ariya was created for customers who wanted an electric vehicle that fits seamlessly into their lifestyle,” said Leon Dorssers, Senior Vice Present, Region Marketing & Sales, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania). “Following the interest of our customers, we realised there was room to expand the Ariya line-up on both ends of the spectrum. The Ariya’s new entry price and top-range variants are well-equipped to meet a variety of needs, providing greater access to the EV and a more exciting driving experience for our customers.”
Ariya Engage 2WD: More accessible and well-equipped
The recently added Ariya Engage 2WD 63 kWh offers a range of up to 404 km (WLTP Combined cycle), capable of handling road trips or a day around the city with ease.
For customers of the 87 kWh battery, the Engage variant of Ariya offers a longer range of up to 536km (WLTP Combined cycle) while delivering 178 kW and 300 Nm of output. Both versions feature excellent power delivery and strong acceleration.
Like any grade of Ariya, the Engage variants also provide the ideal balance between ride comfort and handling agility. The exterior boasts striking features like LED headlamps with high-beam assist, front fog lamps, LED rear fog lamps, heated mirrors with automatic folding capabilities, and 19-inch alloy wheels with aero covers.
Nissan’s Timeless Futurism design language carries into the cabin, fusing aesthetics with functionality. The spacious, lounge-like interior features premium fabric seats and exemplary legroom.
The Engage model also features Ariya’s distinctive monolith display with dual 12-inch TFT screens, power one-touch windows, six-way manually adjustable front seats and adjustable drive modes. Standard safety and driver-assist features include Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, along with Intelligent Cruise Control.
Evolve+: adding more thrills to Ariya
At the highest end of the spectrum, Nissan now offers the Ariya Evolve+, improving power output and acceleration over the existing Evolve grade Ariya e-4ORCE AWD which was the initial top-grade offer. It boosts output to 290 kW and 600 Nm, up substantially versus the 225 kW variant. This makes Evolve+ lightning-quick, enabling it to go from 0-100 kph in just over 5 seconds.
In addition to all the accessories and features of the Evolve – such as a panoramic retracting sunroof, Intelligent Rear View Mirror, head-up display, power-adjustable centre console and steering column, Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) radio, Bose 10-speaker stereo and temperature-controlled front seats – Evolve+ also features 20-inch alloy wheels with aero covers and a rich, Nappa Blue leather seat trim.
Thew new variants of Nissan Ariya will be open for orders in most European markets from April 3rd. For more details, please visit Nissan website.
The new additions to Ariya’s line-up in Europe boost momentum to Nissan’s electrification efforts under Ambition 2030, by making EVs more accessible while also giving customers a wider set of choices. The company recently announced that it will increase the number of models to meet the growing demand for exciting and diverse electrified vehicles, with 27 new electrified models and 19 new EVs planned by fiscal year 2030. Nissan in Europe, with the EV36Zero Electric Vehicle Hub at its centre, is particularly well-placed to accelerate the shift to an electrified future.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Europe-market specifications
Ariya Engage 2WD
Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE
63kWh
87kWh
87kWh
|Battery Capacity
63 kWh (usable)
87 kWh (usable)
87 kWh (usable)
|Output
160 kW
178 kW
290 kW
|Torque
300 Nm
300 Nm
600 Nm
|Acceleration
(0-100 kph)
7.5 sec.
7.6 sec.
5.1 sec.
|Top speed
160 km/h
160 km/h
200 km/h
|Homologated WLTP combined cycle range
Up to 404 km
Up to 536 km
Up to 498 km
|Towing capacity
750kg
1500kg
|Length
4595 mm
|Width
1850 mm
|Height
1660 mm
|Wheelbase (mm)
2775mm
|Front overhang (mm)
875mm
|Rear overhang (mm)
945mm
|Weight (depending on version and equipment)
1.9t – 2.2t
|Wheelbase
2775 mm
|Luggage Capacity
2WD: LHD 468L, RHD 466L
|Charging type
CCS
|AC Peak Power
7.4/22 kW
|DC Peak Power
130kW
|WLTP range recovered on DC Charging
267 kms in as little as 30 minutes
350 kms in as little as 30 minutes
325 kms in as little as 30 minutes
|Battery warranty
8 years or 160,000 kms
|Front Suspension Type
Independent MacPherson strut
|Rear Suspension Type
Multi-link independent
|Tire size
(front and rear)
235/55R19
SOURCE: Nissan