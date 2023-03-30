Nissan introduces 2 new grades of Ariya making electrification more accessible & exciting to European customers

Joining the full-electric Ariya line-up, the Engage and Evolve+ grades are open for orders in main European markets from April 3

Nissan expands the full-electric Ariya line-up with two new grade options: Engage 2WD and Evolve+ e-4ORCE, making electric vehicles (EV) more accessible and exciting for European customers.

Ariya Engage 2WD, available in both 63 kWh and 87 kWh battery sizes, will be offered at an entry price point to ensure customers have the ability to access EV grants and subsidies across some European markets.

On the other hand, Evolve+ is a new top-of-the-range AWD option for European customers. This model offers the highest power output of the Ariya line-up with 290 kW and faster acceleration that goes from 0 to 100 kph in 5.1 seconds, 0.6 seconds faster than the original iteration and perfect for customers who seek a more thrilling driving experience.

“The Ariya was created for customers who wanted an electric vehicle that fits seamlessly into their lifestyle,” said Leon Dorssers, Senior Vice Present, Region Marketing & Sales, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania). “Following the interest of our customers, we realised there was room to expand the Ariya line-up on both ends of the spectrum. The Ariya’s new entry price and top-range variants are well-equipped to meet a variety of needs, providing greater access to the EV and a more exciting driving experience for our customers.”

Ariya Engage 2WD: More accessible and well-equipped

The recently added Ariya Engage 2WD 63 kWh offers a range of up to 404 km (WLTP Combined cycle), capable of handling road trips or a day around the city with ease.

For customers of the 87 kWh battery, the Engage variant of Ariya offers a longer range of up to 536km (WLTP Combined cycle) while delivering 178 kW and 300 Nm of output. Both versions feature excellent power delivery and strong acceleration.

Like any grade of Ariya, the Engage variants also provide the ideal balance between ride comfort and handling agility. The exterior boasts striking features like LED headlamps with high-beam assist, front fog lamps, LED rear fog lamps, heated mirrors with automatic folding capabilities, and 19-inch alloy wheels with aero covers.

Nissan’s Timeless Futurism design language carries into the cabin, fusing aesthetics with functionality. The spacious, lounge-like interior features premium fabric seats and exemplary legroom.

The Engage model also features Ariya’s distinctive monolith display with dual 12-inch TFT screens, power one-touch windows, six-way manually adjustable front seats and adjustable drive modes. Standard safety and driver-assist features include Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, along with Intelligent Cruise Control.

Evolve+: adding more thrills to Ariya

At the highest end of the spectrum, Nissan now offers the Ariya Evolve+, improving power output and acceleration over the existing Evolve grade Ariya e-4ORCE AWD which was the initial top-grade offer. It boosts output to 290 kW and 600 Nm, up substantially versus the 225 kW variant. This makes Evolve+ lightning-quick, enabling it to go from 0-100 kph in just over 5 seconds.

In addition to all the accessories and features of the Evolve – such as a panoramic retracting sunroof, Intelligent Rear View Mirror, head-up display, power-adjustable centre console and steering column, Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) radio, Bose 10-speaker stereo and temperature-controlled front seats – Evolve+ also features 20-inch alloy wheels with aero covers and a rich, Nappa Blue leather seat trim.

Thew new variants of Nissan Ariya will be open for orders in most European markets from April 3rd. For more details, please visit Nissan website.

The new additions to Ariya’s line-up in Europe boost momentum to Nissan’s electrification efforts under Ambition 2030, by making EVs more accessible while also giving customers a wider set of choices. The company recently announced that it will increase the number of models to meet the growing demand for exciting and diverse electrified vehicles, with 27 new electrified models and 19 new EVs planned by fiscal year 2030. Nissan in Europe, with the EV36Zero Electric Vehicle Hub at its centre, is particularly well-placed to accelerate the shift to an electrified future.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Europe-market specifications Ariya Engage 2WD Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE 63kWh 87kWh 87kWh Battery Capacity 63 kWh (usable) 87 kWh (usable) 87 kWh (usable) Output 160 kW 178 kW 290 kW Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 600 Nm Acceleration

(0-100 kph) 7.5 sec. 7.6 sec. 5.1 sec. Top speed 160 km/h 160 km/h 200 km/h Homologated WLTP combined cycle range Up to 404 km Up to 536 km Up to 498 km Towing capacity 750kg 1500kg Length 4595 mm Width 1850 mm Height 1660 mm Wheelbase (mm) 2775mm Front overhang (mm) 875mm Rear overhang (mm) 945mm Weight (depending on version and equipment) 1.9t – 2.2t Wheelbase 2775 mm Luggage Capacity 2WD: LHD 468L, RHD 466L

4WD: LHD 415L, RHD 408L Charging type CCS AC Peak Power 7.4/22 kW DC Peak Power 130kW WLTP range recovered on DC Charging 267 kms in as little as 30 minutes 350 kms in as little as 30 minutes 325 kms in as little as 30 minutes Battery warranty 8 years or 160,000 kms Front Suspension Type Independent MacPherson strut Rear Suspension Type Multi-link independent Tire size

(front and rear) 235/55R19

255/45R20 (available as an option)

SOURCE: Nissan