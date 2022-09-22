NIO to hold NIO Berlin 2022

NIO will hold NIO Berlin 2022, its European launch event, in Berlin on October 7

NIO will hold NIO Berlin 2022, its European launch event, in Berlin on October 7. Themed “A New Horizon”, the event will be live-streamed globally at 18:00 Central European Time.

“The horizon stands for hope and a brighter tomorrow. It is a symbol of exploring new possibilities in our life.” said Willian Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO. “We have always been dedicated to shaping a joyful lifestyle for our users via our products, services, and user communities. As a global brand, this mission serves a broader community worldwide. Now, we start with Europe.”

In May 2021, NIO announced market entry for Norway, marking the brand’s first step into the global market. In September 2021, the first NIO House outside of China was opened in Oslo, Norway. This year, NIO will enter the market of Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

