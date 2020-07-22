Nikola announces redemption of public warrants

Nikola Corporation (“Nikola” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement , dated as of May 15, 2018 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (“VectoIQ”) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 21, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

SOURCE: Nikola