New Volvo V60 class-leading residual values will save drivers money when buying the car on a personal lease

Volvo’s new V60 mid-size premium estate has been awarded class-leading residual values, meaning customers purchasing on a monthly lease deal will benefit from lower costs.

Residual value experts cap hpi have estimated the V60 D3 Momentum will be worth 45.3% of its cost new price after three years and 30,000 miles, putting it ahead of its German rivals. This spells good news for customers as strong residual values ultimately translate into lower monthly Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Personal Contract Hire (PCH) rates.

For those fleet user choosers who travel higher mileages on business, the V60 remains the sector leader with the same model worth 38.3% of its cost new price after three years and 60,000 miles.

“Strong residual values are key to the successful launch of all new cars and these figures make the new V60’s personal leasing rates competitive from day one,” explained Steve Beattie, Volvo Car UK’s Head of Business Sales.

The new V60 shares styling cues with its bigger brother, the V90 and provides a class-leading 529-litres of boot space.

All V60 models come equipped with the Sensus infotainment system which is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and powers a range of entertainment, satellite navigation and connected services. This includes Volvo On Call which connects drivers to their car from a smartphone or smartwatch, enabling them to start their car remotely and set the desired cabin temperature prior to getting behind the wheel.

The V60 is on sale now with a starting price of £31,810.

More information on the new Volvo V60 can be found at www.volvocars.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.