Holden’s newest SUV, Equinox put to the test by the experts

Equinox arrives with long list of high-tech features including wireless charging, hands-free power tailgate and auto park assist

Holden specific suspension hardware, damper tune and steering calibration

Equinox boasts best-in-class power and torque

Holden’s SUV range to account for 35% sales in the future

The all-new Holden Equinox, Australia’s most user-friendly SUV, has this week been put to the test by Australia’s motoring experts ahead of going on sale and bolstering Holden’s growing SUV line-up.

Holden Chairman and Managing Director, Mark Bernhard said, with the all-new Equinox, Holden is responding to changing Australian buyer habits while delivering all the high-tech features and exceptional vehicle dynamics Holden has built its name on.

“Holden already has a strong SUV line up with Captiva, Trax and Trailblazer and now the Equinox takes it to another level. We have an SUV for every lifestyle and still have the Acadia coming later next year,” Mr. Bernhard said.

“The all-new Equinox is a world-class SUV with an enviable blend of technology, performance and practicality. It also boasts incredible value for money, falling into our seven-year warranty offer until the end of 2017.

“We’re confident Aussies will love Equinox, in fact, we expect it and our other SUVs to account for about 35% of our sales in the future.”

EQUINOX IS PURPOSE-BUILT TO PERFORM

Available at Holden dealers from early December, Equinox launches with two standout turbo-petrol engines (diesel to launch in 2018). With exceptional leading fuel economy, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with six-speed manual/auto uses just 6.9L/100km while offering 127kW power and 275Nm torque.

For drivers that want a little more oomph, there’s the stunning, class-leading 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 9-speed auto, capable of producing 188kW and 353Nm – enough to propel Equinox to 100kph in just over seven seconds!

Equinox’s impressive performance is also underpinned by an adaptive All-Wheel-Drive system† that provides incredible stability, traction and handling. The advanced system uses both pre-emptive and feedback control to precisely control the amount of torque going to the rear wheels, delivered through an electro-hydraulic clutch pack mounted to the rear differential. Monitoring vehicle speeds and throttle position amongst other things, the system can predict the exact amount of torque that is required, ultimately providing the driver with confident handling to provide peace of mind.

Working at Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground and on test trips to North America, Holden engineers have developed unique Australian suspension hardware, damper tune and EPS steering calibrations.

“We’ve worked closely with the team in the US to make sure Equinox has all of the attributes to perform on Australian roads, sealed or unsealed,” said Holden’s Lead Development Engineer for Equinox, Tony Metaxas. “Not only do we have the most power and torque in the segment, we’ve got unique front and rear sway bars, front handling bush, front ride bush and rear lower control arm bushes, all of which work to give drivers a more connected and engaging driving experience.

“Combined with a beautifully weighted, confidence-inspiring steering tune, Equinox is a great SUV for the daily commute and rewards those that venture beyond the city limits.”

AUSTRALIA’S MOST USER-FRIENDLY SUV

Equinox’s credentials go far beyond a strong powertrain lineup and further establish Holden’s focus on user-friendly technology. Making its debut on Equinox is Holden’s Safety Alert driver’s seat which gives drivers a small vibration to alert them of potential hazards. The new safety seat system joins a long list of active safety features including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Alert.

“Safety Alert driver’s seat, as well as automatic park assist and AEB† are three standout features that will give drivers peace of mind and help mitigate collisions,” said Mr. Metaxas.

There’s also an impressive list of comfort and convenience technology additions such as wireless mobile phone charging*, automatic park assist and a kick-motion hands-free power tailgate, all working to make life and the latest adventure that little bit more enjoyable.

Equinox also boasts exceptional practicality with segment leading storage space totaling 1798-litres with its 60:40 split fold-flat seats folded down.

Equinox will go on sale December 2017 with customers encouraged to register their interest on the Holden website for the latest info and offers.

* for compatible devices

† certain trim levels only

Pricing – driveaway pricing

LS MT – $29,990

LS AT – $31,990

LS+ AT – $34,990

LT AT – $39,990

Colours

Summit White

Glory Red

Blue Steel^

Son of a Gun Grey^

Nitrate Silver^

Pepperdust^

Tuxedo Black^

^ prestige paint – $550 premium

MY18 Equinox Feature Highlights

LS:

1.5-litre turbo ECOTEC petrol engine

6-speed automatic/manual transmission

6 airbags

17-inch alloy wheels

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Rear view camera and rear park assist

ISOFIX child seat anchorage system (x2)

60/40 split-folding rear seats

Automatic headlamps with LED DRLs

Active Noise Cancellation (auto only)

Holden MyLink Infotainment System with 7-inch high-resolution colour touch-screen display Apple CarPlay® and Android® Auto phone projection Full iPod® integration including Siri Eyes Free



LS+ features over LS:

Holden Eye forward facing camera system Autonomous Emergency Braking Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning Following Distance Indicator Forward Collision Alert with Head-Up Warning

Side Blind Spot Alert

Safety Alert driver’s seat

Rear cross traffic alert

Automatic high beam assist

Leather steering wheel

Power folding exterior mirrors

Diesel engine option (coming 2018)

LT features over LS+:

2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

9-speed automatic transmission

18-inch alloy wheels

Holden MyLink Infotainment System with 8-inch high-resolution colour touch-screen display Apple CarPlay® and Android® Auto phone projection Full iPod® integration including Siri Eyes Free Satellite Navigation with full colour mapping with live traffic updates, traffic management control and points of interest

USB charge points (2x front, 2 x rear), 12v charge point (1 x front, 1 x rear) and 230V universal power outlet

Heated front seats

Front parking sensors

Dual zone climate control

Provision for roof rack mounting

One-touch 60/40 split-folding rear seats with rear cargo release

Diesel engine option (coming 2018)

HID headlights

LTZ features over LT:

19-inch alloy wheels

Hands-free power tailgate

Advanced park assist (automatic perpendicular and parallel parking)

Rain sensing wipers

Leather-appointed seating

Wireless phone charging

Heated front and rear seats

Roof rails

DAB+

LED headlights and tail-lights

Bose® premium audio system

LED headlights

Power driver’s seat with lumbar and memory

Adaptive AWD system (optional)

Diesel engine option (coming 2018)

LTZ-V features over LTZ:

Dual-panel panoramic sunroof

Heated leather steering wheel

Power passenger seat with lumbar and memory

Ventilated front seats

Adaptive AWD system (standard)

Diesel engine option (coming 2018)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.