New full electric Mercedes EQA equipped ex works with Continental Tires

Continental gets OEM approval for the EcoContact 6 and WinterContact TS 850 P

Mercedes has opted for premium products from Continental to equip its new full electric SUV in the EQ family. The new EQA will come off the line on EcoContact 6 tires in sizes ranging from 18 to 20 inches, depending on the feature package. Mercedes is also offering a high-safety winter tire ex-factory: the WinterContact TS 850 P.

Continental has lowered the rolling resistance of the EcoContact 6 by 15 percent compared with the previous model. A special rubber mixture, optimised for low rolling resistance, reduces tire deformation caused by heavy loads while driving. Lower rolling resistance means less energy consumption. For electric vehicles this can increase the range by three to four percent. Continental’s efficient tires also have a short braking distance and excellent cornering stability even at high speeds, plus very good mileage.

Mercedes EQA customers can also opt for matching winter tires right when they place their orders. Here Continental offers the WinterContact TS 850 P. Its tread has numerous blocks and longitudinal sipes, providing improved traction and short braking distances on snow and wet road surfaces.

Continental tires with runflat technology for continued safe driving

The WinterContact TS 850 P for the Mercedes EQA comes as standard with Continental runflat technology, which is available for the EcoContact 6 on an optional basis as well. In case of tire damage it prevents the sidewall from getting trapped between the road and the rim, in which case the tire can slip off. Drivers can thus continue for up to 80 kilometres in order to get to a workshop.

In addition, Continental also offers a wide range of summer, winter and all-season replacement tires in many countries. These include various test winning tire models such as the AllSeasonContact.

Carmakers throughout the world rely on Continental as a leading tire manufacturer. Almost every third vehicle from European production comes off the line with Continental tires. Continental supplies six of the world’s ten most successful makers of electric vehicles with tires ex works.

SOURCE: Continental