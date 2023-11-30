Nazif Mehmet Yazici named CEO of Porsche Engineering Services North America

Porsche Engineering announced today Nazif Mehmet Yazici has been named CEO of its new North American subsidiary based in the Los Angeles area

Porsche Engineering announced today Nazif Mehmet Yazici has been named CEO of its new North American subsidiary based in the Los Angeles area.

“We are delighted to welcome Nazif Mehmet Yazici as the head of Porsche Engineering in the U.S.,” says Markus-Christian Eberl, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Engineering. “His expertise is invaluable, and we are excited for him to further strengthen Porsche Engineering’s presence in North America as we continue to provide market-specific, first-class technology solutions to our customers.”

Yazici began his tenure at Porsche AG in 2007 as a quality engineer in the Exterior Purchased Parts division. Between 2010 and 2023, Yazici held a variety of leadership roles most recently serving as Director of Quality Complete Vehicle and Analysis. Yazici started his career at DaimlerChrysler, AG., in 2003. Yazici studied Mechanical Engineering at University Duisburg-Essen before earning a Doctorate degree from the University Duisburg-Essen.

Porsche Engineering Services North America, latest subsidiary of the international technology services provider, focuses on vehicle and software development for market-specific functions and digital services, including their verification, validation, and quality assurance.

Yazici will begin his role as CEO on January 1, 2024.

SOURCE: Porsche