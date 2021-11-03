Navistar’s Fleetrite Parts further expands retail locations

Navistar plans to open 20 Fleetrite retail locations and standalone stores by the end of 2021, nearly halfway to its goal of opening 50 locations by 2025

Navistar today announced that its all-makes and models aftermarket truck and bus parts brand, Fleetrite® truck parts, has opened five more retail locations through partnerships with the International® and IC Bus® dealer network. Fleetrite’s locations provide an expansive line of products to ensure customer access and improved uptime. With the new store opening, Fleetrite’s total retail locations throughout the United States and Canada has now reached 16.

“I’m thrilled to open our new Fleetrite stores,” said Tom Bagwell, Executive Vice President, Peterson Trucks. “In the era of ever rising prices, we are dedicated to providing superior value to our customers by offering high-quality and cost competitive parts.”

The newest Fleetrite retail locations include:

Fleetrite Truck Parts by Sun State International in Tampa, Florida

Fleetrite Truck Parts by Peterson Trucks in Portland, Oregon

Fleetrite Truck Parts by Peterson Trucks in Eugene, Oregon

Fleetrite Truck Parts by Peterson Trucks in San Leandro, California

Fleetrite Truck Parts by Winslow-Gerolamy Motors in Peterborough, Ontario

Navistar plans to open 20 Fleetrite retail locations and standalone stores by the end of 2021, nearly halfway to its goal of opening 50 locations by 2025.

“Fleetrite has been a well-recognized brand for over 50 years and continues to see strong demand,” said Chintan Sopariwala, group vice president of Parts. “The continual growth of our Fleetrite branches showcases the strength in our dealer and service networks.”

Sopariwala continued, “The more locations that are accessible to our customers, the quicker they can get what they need and keep their freight moving. With today’s supply chain shortages, uptime is more crucial than ever.”

Fleetrite stores feature over 100 product lines and more than 15,000 parts. Recently added parts now include:

Air disc brakes, the newest Fleetrite product line featuring a one-year warranty and several part numbers to cover all-makes and models for rotors, pads and hardware

Filters

Safety items

Cargo control

Trailer parts

Grille guards

SOURCE: Navistar