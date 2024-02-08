More than half of eligible Lexus, Toyota models receive segment awards in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study results

Today, J.D. Power released the results of the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, revealing Toyota returned to the top of the corporate rankings with a composite score of 146 (PP100) with 16 of 17 eligible Lexus or Toyota models ranking in the Top 3 of their segments

Today, J.D. Power released the results of the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, revealing Toyota returned to the top of the corporate rankings with a composite score of 146 (PP100) with 16 of 17 eligible Lexus or Toyota models ranking in the Top 3 of their segments.

Lexus retained the top spot overall in the industry with a score of 135 (PP100), while Toyota moved up to second overall with a score of 147 (PP100). Toyota also moved into the first spot of the Mass Market ranking based on improvements in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

More than half of the eligible Lexus/Toyota 17 models received awards (9) in their segments.

Lexus (segment):

ES (Midsize Premium Car)

IS (Compact Premium Car)

NX (Compact Premium SUV)

RX (Midsize Premium SUV)

Toyota (segment):

4Runner (Midsize SUV)

Camry (Midsize Car)

Corolla (Compact Car)

Tacoma (Midsize Pickup)

Tundra (Large Light Duty Pickup)

The 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study is based on responses from 30,595 original purchasers and lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership. The survey was conducted from August through November 2023.

SOURCE: Toyota