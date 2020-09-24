Mobileye and Geely to offer most robust driver assistance features

Geely Auto Group, the largest privately held auto manufacturer in China, unveiled the highly anticipated premium electric vehicle (EV) Zero Concept from Lynk & Co – a brand under Geely Auto Group – at a Lynk & Co brand event held in conjunction with the Beijing Auto Show. The new Zero Concept EV will feature Lynk & Co.’s CoPilot solution powered by Mobileye’s SuperVision surround-view advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) with over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities. Utilizing Mobileye’s proven, production-ready SuperVision system based on Mobileye’s leading EyeQ5 SoC alongside Geely’s accelerated production capabilities will enable Geely Auto Group to deliver a new suite of advanced driver assist features to consumers beginning in fall 2021.

“We created the Lynk & Co brand in 2016 with the goal of providing a new premium experience for global consumers; to date we have delivered over 300,000 Lynk & Co units to customers. In the next phase of our growth we will collaborate with Mobileye to deliver an entirely new driving experience that is truly unmatched,” said Mr. An Conghui, Geely Auto Group chief executive officer. “Lynk & Co CoPilot powered by Mobileye’s SuperVision system will bring the most advanced vision-based driving assistance technology to the production version of the Lynk & Co Zero Concept, making it soon to be one of the world’s leading premium vehicles with the most robust driver assist features.”

“Our collaboration with Geely is a game-changer for the global automotive industry as it brings our industry-leading surround-vision technology to market in one of the most advanced driver assistance systems,” said Amnon Shashua. “We are thrilled to help Geely offer Lynk & Co drivers an exciting and advanced package of high-level driver aids and safety features, including point-to-point highway pilot and traffic-jam assist, all powered by Mobileye’s SuperVision surround-view driver assistance system and kept current with OTA updates.”

The collaboration between Geely and Mobileye comes amid a growing demand for electric vehicles in China and beyond, as well as increased interest in safer, cleaner transportation solutions. The future production-ready Zero Concept featuring Mobileye SuperVision driver assistance technology will present a new, groundbreaking option for consumers as China’s electric vehicle market expands rapidly.

Lynk & Co CoPilot, powered by Mobileye’s SuperVision system, is a first-of-its-kind ADAS-to-AV scalable system, supported by the unprecedented use of surround view cameras and other driving policy and navigation technologies powered by two EyeQ5s, Mobileye’s most advanced system-on-a-chip (SoC). The solution brings cutting-edge safety technology to assist human drivers in a multitude of different driving scenarios.

In addition to enabling high-level driver assistance in the production ready Zero Concept over several years, Geely and Mobileye announced a high-volume ADAS agreement to equip a variety of Geely Auto Group makes and models with Mobileye vision-sensing technology. The long-term agreement will see multiple Geely Auto Group brands and vehicles outfitted with Mobileye-powered ADAS features such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) and lane keeping assist (LKA).

