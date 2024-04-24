Mitsubishi Motors launches the new ASX in Europe

Featuring a Refreshed Front Face, Enhanced Connectivity and Safety

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V., Mitsubishi Motors’ subsidiary in Europe, has premiered the new ASX – a compact SUV for the European market – with a refreshed front face, enhanced connectivity and safety. The new model will be available in Mitsubishi Motors’ showrooms in select European markets from June.

Launched in Europe in March 2023, the ASX is a two-row, five-seat compact SUV based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B platform and supplied by Renault. For the new ASX, the front face has been redesigned to give it a refined and modern look, while connectivity and safety have been expanded to make the vehicle more convenient and safer than ever. The new ASX will be manufactured at Renault’s Valladolid plant in Spain starting in May.

Design

The new ASX’s front face has been redesigned to further emphasize Mitsubishi Motors’ Dynamic Shield design identity. The center of the bumper has been entirely blacked out to accentuate the Dynamic Shield, and three-dimensional, satin silver motifs, with a sense of depth, have been integrated into the grille to create a more dynamic and robust impression. The LED headlights combine an L-shaped form and slits, giving the ASX an even more sophisticated and modern feel. Furthermore, newly designed 18-inch black alloy wheels1 with diamond-cut finish are available for a sporty, powerful look.

Connectivity

The ASX’s cabin is newly equipped with a Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) with a 10.4-inch display. It is also the first Mitsubishi model with Google built-in1, 2, a connected service for automobiles. This provides drivers with access to Google Assistant for making phone calls, sending texts, playing music, setting reminders, and controlling the temperature, all using voice commands; Google Maps for navigation and real-time traffic information; and Google Play for downloading apps such as music and podcast apps just like a smartphone.

In addition, a newly developed My Mitsubishi Motors mobile app further enhances connectivity to make the new ASX an even more user-friendly part of people’s day-to-day lives. By using their smartphone, the driver can locate where the vehicle is parked, among other features.

Safety

Parking is made safer and more convenient with the Park Assist1, which automatically detects where the car can be parked and assists with garage parking, front-facing parking, and parallel parking. Around View Monitor1 is also available to aid in detecting obstacles around the vehicle. Further, active safety systems such as the Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)1 have been added for more comfortable, safe and secure driving.

Powertrain

The new ASX comes in a full hybrid (HEV) model, a mild hybrid model, and a gasoline model. The HEV model brings together a 1.6-liter gasoline engine, two electric motors (an alternator-starter and a main motor), an automatic, multi-mode gearbox, and a 1.2 kWh battery. There is also a new E-SAVE mode for driving while saving the battery’s charge for later use. By keeping the charge level at 40 percent or above, power can be saved for EV driving or when it is necessary to assist the engine with the motor, such as when driving uphill.

The mild hybrid model combines a 1.3-liter direct injection turbo with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and the gasoline model is available with a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.

1. Equipped on certain trim levels

2. Google, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors