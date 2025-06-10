A first look at the new Audi Q3

Audi will present the third generation on June 16—and is already sharing a first glimpse of the new model

The Audi Q3 has been a fixture in the premium compact segment for more than a decade. Audi will present the third generation on June 16—and is already sharing a first glimpse of the new model.

“With a total of more than two million vehicles sold worldwide since the launch of the first generation, the Audi Q3 is one of our best-selling models and has a high status in our product portfolio,” says Gernot Döllner, CEO of Audi AG. “With the third generation of the Audi Q3, we are renewing an important model family as part of our product initiative.”

The new Audi Q3 sets standards in several respects. Its exterior exudes confidence and evokes emotion, while numerous innovative features make it the ideal digital companion.

SOURCE: Audi