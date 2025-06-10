2025 Nissan Murano earns IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ following bold redesign

The all-new 2025 Nissan Murano has secured a TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

The all-new 2025 Nissan Murano has secured a TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the organisation’s highest safety honour.

The 2025 Nissan Murano is manufactured in Smyrna, Tenn. and joins the 2025 Armada and 2025 Pathfinder in earning the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award that now includes the updated moderate overlap front crash test. This simulates a 40% offset collision and includes a rear-seat dummy to gauge back seat protection. To earn TSP+, vehicles must now score “Good” — the highest rating — in that test.

“The all-new 2025 Murano exemplifies Nissan’s commitment to safety innovation and customer peace of mind,” said Chris Reed, regional senior vice president, research and development, Nissan Americas. “Securing the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ under the new, more rigorous criteria is a true recognition of the thoughtful engineering and advanced safety technologies that define the Murano.”

With both Murano and Pathfinder earning 2025 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings, Nissan is now one of just three automakers with two midsize SUVs meeting the new, tougher criteria.

The all-new 2025 Nissan Murano was launched in late 2024 and pairs a bold design with premium features and seamless connectivity. The fresh look is combined with a powerful, 241-horsepower, 2.0-litre VC-Turbo powertrain, and a luxuriously reimagined interior with available quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seats, massaging front seats, and a panoramic moonroof. Murano helps drivers stay connected with available Google built-in, and enhances driver confidence with standard Nissan Safety Shield 3601.

SOURCE: Nissan