Mini presents the latest member of the new Mini Family at Auto China 2024: The new Mini Aceman

Big appearance for MINI: The all-electric MINI Aceman is celebrating its world premiere at the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2024

Mini fans can look forward to the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2024. From April 25 to May 4, Mini will be presenting the new generation of the new Mini Family at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. As part of the Chinese motor show with the theme “New Era, New Cars,” Mini is celebrating the world premiere of the first-ever Mini Aceman. With its independent, all-electric vehicle concept, the Mini Aceman occupies the position between the Mini Cooper and the Mini Countryman.

Together with the electric Mini Cooper in both power levels “E” and “SE” and the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 with intelligent all-wheel drive, Mini is presenting the range of its new product portfolio at the Auto China 2024.

Auto China has been held in Beijing every two years since 1990. On more than 200,000 square meters of exhibition space, over 700 exhibitors present their portfolio in what is currently the world’s largest automotive market.

The Mini Cooper: Maximum emotion in a minimal footprint.

With a fully electric drive, the Mini Cooper is available as Cooper E and with higher performance and range Cooper SE. Together with the octagonal front grille, the iconic round headlights define the distinctive face of the all-electric vehicle. As with the entire new model family, four vehicle trims (Essential, Classic, Favoured, JCW Trim) are available for the Mini Cooper.

At Auto China 2024, Mini presents the Cooper E in Favoured Trim. The exclusive exterior details of the equipment variant are expressively showcased in Sunny Side Yellow with contrasting roof and mirror caps in white. The Mini Cooper E impresses with 135 kW/184 hp and thrilling acceleration without delay. The battery of the Mini Cooper E (combined power consumption: 14.3-13.8 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; CO2 class: A) achieves a range of 305 kilometers in the WLTP test cycle with a capacity of 40.7 kWh. 28 minutes of charging time at 75 kW is enough to charge the Mini Cooper E battery from 10 percent to 80 percent.

Electrified go-kart feeling with increased range.

In the Mini Cooper SE (combined power consumption: 14.7 — 14.1 kWh/

100 km according to WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km; CO2 class: A), the spontaneous power delivery of the 160 kW/218 hp electric motor creates even more emotions. The high-voltage battery with a capacity of 54.2 kWh achieves a range of up to 402 kilometers in the WLTP test cycle.

At Auto China 2024, the Mini Cooper SE in British Racing Green is a reminiscent of the racing successes of its classic predecessor.

In Classic Trim, the two-tone black and blue knit surface on the dashboard and doors provides an elegant contrast to the high-quality seats made of vescin. The interior of the Mini Cooper is based on the new Mini design language “Charismatic Simplicity.”

The round OLED display, the characteristic toggle switch bar and the redesigned steering wheel characterize the minimalistic look of the cockpit.

At its booth in Beijing, Mini also presents the Cooper SE in John Cooper Works Trim. The red contrasting roof adds a characteristic highlight to the Legend Grey shade. Exclusive design features such as the distinctive diffusers in the front and rear areas, the radiator grille and the JCW logo in high-gloss black emphasize the sporty character of the trim. In the interior, JCW sports seats with multi-colored knitwear and black synthetic leather with red stitching reflect the color scheme of the dashboard and door panel.

The Mini John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4: Powerful versatility even off paved roads.

Also in Beijing: The largest Mini. With standard ALL4 all-wheel drive and 221 kW/300 hp high-performance engine, the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 (combined fuel consumption: 8.3 — 7.8 l/100 km in accordance with WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 187 — 177 g/km; CO2 class: A) sprints from standstill to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

The typical JCW, contrasting chili red on the mirror caps, the roof and the inlays on the air outlets, together with the shiny Midnight Black shade, accentuate the sportiness of the model. The interior of the versatile Mini model offers plenty of space.

This means that even bulky items can be transported in the luggage compartment with a volume of up to 1,450 liters when the bench is folded down.

The Mini Experience Modes are available for particularly immersive driving experiences. In addition to specific graphic elements on the

OLED display, Mini fans can experience the entire interior in a new way through special lighting graphics in different colors and patterns.

Whether Mini Cooper, Mini Aceman or Mini Countryman — the new Mini Family combines the Mini typical driving pleasure with efficient drive technologies and numerous options for customization.

SOURCE: BMW Group