Mercedes-Benz: Small helpers with a big impact – digitalization in plant logistics

Logistics in an automotive plant is a highly complex task. Countless parts and materials need to be in the right place “just in time” in order not to let production come to a standstill and to produce the vehicles according to individual customer requirements. Where workers used to stand with paper and pen at the shelves of the warehouses, modern digitally connected technology has found its way in. Handheld scanners and smart glasses are just two of the numerous digitally connected tools with great effect: They make processes faster, safer, more flexibly controllable, more efficient and thus also relieve the individual employee.

Together with the companies ProGlove and Computacenter, we take a look into the production of the Düsseldorf plant and give an insight into the technical support with which the processes in the plants logistics are becoming even more efficient today.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz