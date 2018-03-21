This means business: new spec packs boost value for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles customers

A range of new high value specification packs, tailored to suit the needs of businesses large and small, are now available to order from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, ahead of their UK debut at this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham from 24-26 April, and deliveries to customers from May.

Business packs, which can be applied to Caddy panel van and kombi, Transporter panel van and Crafter panel van and chassis cab models, add items of specification which business customers most frequently specify, at a competitive combined price. Not only has Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles worked with customers to establish what they need on their vans, it’s also collaborated with influencers, resulting in a residual value uplift of up to £450 on models with business packs.

Caddy: The Caddy business pack can be added to the Startline model for £950 (basic RRP ex VAT) and adds an alarm, rear parking sensors and air conditioning (saving £520 if you were to add these options individually). This is on top of an already generous spec which includes front assist including city emergency braking, a five-inch colour touchscreen infotainment module, leather multi-function steering wheel and electric windows with electrically heated and adjustable wing mirrors. Prices for the standard Startline start at £14,155 (basic RRP ex VAT). Two petrol and two diesel engines are available.

Transporter: Volkswagen’s best-selling van is also available with a business pack on Startline models for £975 (saving £510 if you were to add these options individually). In this case, an alarm, rear parking sensors and air conditioning are also added, and are joined by a bulkhead. Prices for the Transporter Startline are from £19,870 (basic RRP ex VAT).

Crafter: A business pack with alarm, front and rear parking sensors and air conditioning can be added to Startline and Trendline Crafter panel vans for £1,250. In addition the pack for the Crafter adds two remote folding keys with the alarm and an overhead storage compartment in the cab to store documents and other items (saving £1,320 if you were to add these items individually). Prices for the Crafter start at £24,640 (basic RRP ex VAT).

The addition of the business packs is another example of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles bringing its Working With You promise to life, demonstrating the ways in which it partners with customers and Van Centres to become the manufacturer of choice for commercial vehicle operators.

For more information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, please visit your nearest Van Centre or www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk. For more information or to book free tickets to the CV Show 2018 go to www.cvshow.com.

