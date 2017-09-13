Mazda showcasing latest Jinba Ittai line-up at IAA

Mazda is exhibiting its full European model range in Frankfurt at the 67th International Motor Show (IAA), which got under way this morning for the first of two press days.

Highlights of the Japanese carmaker’s exhibit at the Messe Frankfurt trade fair grounds (hall 9, stand B16) include the all-new Mazda CX-5, which is available with the latest version of the SKYACTIV-G 2.5. The company now offers the powerful high-compression petrol engine with a new cylinder deactivation system. It works by controlling valve movement to seamlessly shut down two of the engine’s four cylinders under light load conditions (e.g. constant speed cruising), reducing pumping losses and significantly improving fuel economy.

Alongside the CX-5 are the popular Mazda CX-3, a B-SUV, the Mazda2 supermini, Mazda3 compact, Mazda6 flagship and of course the “ND” Mazda MX-5, which is available as a soft-top roadster or as the retractable fastback RF.

All are dressed in Mazda’s award-winning KODO designs, conveying strength, stability and good times behind the wheel. And all are built around SKYACTIV Technology, the company’s line-up of powertrains, platforms and other innovations that take a decidedly unconventional approach to enhancing performance, efficiency and safety.

What makes Mazda unique is its quest to deliver Jinba Ittai, the car-and-driver-as-one-body sensation, in every model. Originating with the first-generation MX-5 launched in 1989, Jinba Ittai has since spawned numerous advancements at Mazda. Examples include the carmaker’s human-centred philosophy, meaning that every aspect of every vehicle is developed to deliver the best possible experience to the driver and occupants. Mazda’s never-ending pursuit of enhancement has brought a number of cleverly dynamic systems to its current vehicle generation, such as G-Vectoring Control, which enhances wheel grip, handling and safety, the

i-ACTIV AWD intelligent all-wheel drive system, and the i-ACTIVSENSE range of advanced active safety technology.

The IAA opens to the public from 16-24 September following trade days on 14 & 15 September.

