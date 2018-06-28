Mazda production and sales results for May 2018 (Flash report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2018 are summarized below.

I. Production Breakdown May 2018 Jan – May 2018 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 76,843 +13.3 412,853 +8.4 Commercial Vehicles 1,022 +27.6 4,902 +13.2 Total 77,865 +13.5 417,755 +8.4 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 53,768 +13.4 251,182 +0.8 Commercial Vehicles 4,190 +11.1 15,413 -9.5 Total 57,958 +13.2 266,595 +0.2 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 130,611 +13.4 664,035 +5.4 Commercial Vehicles 5,212 +14.0 20,315 -4.9 Total 135,823 +13.4 684,350 +5.1

Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.

Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in May 2018 increased 13.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2018] CX-5: 31,331 units (up 13.2% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 11,987 units (down 7.9%)CX-3: 10,375 units (up 32.0%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2018 increased 13.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

II. Domestic sales Breakdown May 2018 Jan – May 2018 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 14,334 +27.6 91,027 +6.9 Commercial Vehicles 1,867 +3.1 9,991 -1.0 Registration Total 12,904 +27.1 81,675 +5.4 Micro-mini Total 3,297 +14.1 19,343 +8.9 Total 16,201 +24.2 101,018 +6.0

[Overseas production of key models in May 2018] Mazda3: 24,821 units (up 24.0% year on year)Mazda2: 9,762 units (up 21.5%)CX-4: 5,312 units (up 14.1%)

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in May 2018 increased 24.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.4% total market share (up 0.9 points).

III. Exports Breakdown May 2018 Jan – May 2018 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 60,709 +13.0 341,268 +12.6 North America 26,256 +61.3 134,025 +36.1 Europe 11,285 -38.1 80,624 -3.7 Oceania 6,105 -15.3 33,383 +2.6 Others 17,063 +42.0 93,236 +5.4 Total 60,709 +13.0 341,268 +12.6

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2018] Mazda2 (Demio): 3,520 units (up 15.8% year on year)CX-8: 2,479 unitsCX-5: 2,219 units (down 2.6%)

Mazda’s export volume in May 2018 increased 13.0% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2018] CX-5: 27,305 units (up 19.1% year on year)Mazda3: 9,824 units (down 9.7%)CX-3: 8,658 units (up 15.4%)*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.