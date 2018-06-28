Mazda production and sales results for May 2018 (Flash report)

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2018 are summarized below.
|Breakdown
|May 2018
|Jan – May 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|76,843
|+13.3
|412,853
|+8.4
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,022
|+27.6
|4,902
|+13.2
|Total
|77,865
|+13.5
|417,755
|+8.4
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|53,768
|+13.4
|251,182
|+0.8
|Commercial Vehicles
|4,190
|+11.1
|15,413
|-9.5
|Total
|57,958
|+13.2
|266,595
|+0.2
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|130,611
|+13.4
|664,035
|+5.4
|Commercial Vehicles
|5,212
|+14.0
|20,315
|-4.9
|Total
|135,823
|+13.4
|684,350
|+5.1
Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s total domestic production volume in May 2018 increased 13.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in May 2018] CX-5: 31,331 units (up 13.2% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 11,987 units (down 7.9%)
CX-3: 10,375 units (up 32.0%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2018 increased 13.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in May 2018] Mazda3: 24,821 units (up 24.0% year on year)
Mazda2: 9,762 units (up 21.5%)
CX-4: 5,312 units (up 14.1%)
|Breakdown
|May 2018
|Jan – May 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|14,334
|+27.6
|91,027
|+6.9
|Commercial Vehicles
|1,867
|+3.1
|9,991
|-1.0
|Registration Total
|12,904
|+27.1
|81,675
|+5.4
|Micro-mini Total
|3,297
|+14.1
|19,343
|+8.9
|Total
|16,201
|+24.2
|101,018
|+6.0
Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in May 2018 increased 24.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.4% total market share (up 0.9 points).[Domestic sales of key models in May 2018] Mazda2 (Demio): 3,520 units (up 15.8% year on year)
CX-8: 2,479 units
CX-5: 2,219 units (down 2.6%)
|Breakdown
|May 2018
|Jan – May 2018
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|60,709
|+13.0
|341,268
|+12.6
|North America
|26,256
|+61.3
|134,025
|+36.1
|Europe
|11,285
|-38.1
|80,624
|-3.7
|Oceania
|6,105
|-15.3
|33,383
|+2.6
|Others
|17,063
|+42.0
|93,236
|+5.4
|Total
|60,709
|+13.0
|341,268
|+12.6
Mazda’s export volume in May 2018 increased 13.0% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America and other regions.[Exports of key models in May 2018] CX-5: 27,305 units (up 19.1% year on year)
Mazda3: 9,824 units (down 9.7%)
CX-3: 8,658 units (up 15.4%) *Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.