Mazda production and sales results for May 2018 (Flash report)

June 28, 2018

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for May 2018 are summarized below.

I. Production
Breakdown May 2018 Jan – May 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 76,843 +13.3 412,853 +8.4
Commercial Vehicles 1,022 +27.6 4,902 +13.2
Total 77,865 +13.5 417,755 +8.4
OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 53,768 +13.4 251,182 +0.8
Commercial Vehicles 4,190 +11.1 15,413 -9.5
Total 57,958 +13.2 266,595 +0.2
GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 130,611 +13.4 664,035 +5.4
Commercial Vehicles 5,212 +14.0 20,315 -4.9
Total 135,823 +13.4 684,350 +5.1

Note 1: Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-branded units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-branded passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2: Global production figures are the sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in May 2018 increased 13.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in May 2018] CX-5: 31,331 units (up 13.2% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 11,987 units (down 7.9%)
CX-3: 10,375 units (up 32.0%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in May 2018 increased 13.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in May 2018] Mazda3: 24,821 units (up 24.0% year on year)
Mazda2: 9,762 units (up 21.5%)
CX-4: 5,312 units (up 14.1%)

II. Domestic sales
Breakdown May 2018 Jan – May 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 14,334 +27.6 91,027 +6.9
Commercial Vehicles 1,867 +3.1 9,991 -1.0
Registration Total 12,904 +27.1 81,675 +5.4
Micro-mini Total 3,297 +14.1 19,343 +8.9
Total 16,201 +24.2 101,018 +6.0

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in May 2018 increased 24.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.4% total market share (up 0.9 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in May 2018] Mazda2 (Demio): 3,520 units (up 15.8% year on year)
CX-8: 2,479 units
CX-5: 2,219 units (down 2.6%)

III. Exports
Breakdown May 2018 Jan – May 2018
Units YoY
Change (%)		 Units YoY
Change (%)
EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 60,709 +13.0 341,268 +12.6
North America 26,256 +61.3 134,025 +36.1
Europe 11,285 -38.1 80,624 -3.7
Oceania 6,105 -15.3 33,383 +2.6
Others 17,063 +42.0 93,236 +5.4
Total 60,709 +13.0 341,268 +12.6

Mazda’s export volume in May 2018 increased 13.0% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in May 2018] CX-5: 27,305 units (up 19.1% year on year)
Mazda3: 9,824 units (down 9.7%)
CX-3: 8,658 units (up 15.4%)

