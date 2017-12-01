Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective December 1, 2017.

1. Organizational Changes

Changes in the area of North American business

Prepare to establish a joint venture production company with Toyota Motor Corporation in the U. S. and create a business structure that will ensure a smooth start-up of the new company

Details of organizational changes

Establish the US Production Preparation Office (with division status)

2. Personnel changes

(1) Executive Officers New Post Current Post Name Executive Officer

General Manager

US Production Preparation Office Executive Officer

In charge of Corporate Planning and Cost Planning Masashi Aihara

(2) General Manager and above New Post Current Post Name Deputy General Manager

US Production Preparation Office General Manager

Hiroshima Plant Ikuo Sugiyama General Manager

Hiroshima Plant Deputy General Manager

Hiroshima Plant Atsumi Taomori

