Home > News Releases > Manufacturing and Logistics News Releases > Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

December 1, 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective December 1, 2017.

1. Organizational Changes

Changes in the area of North American business

  • Prepare to establish a joint venture production company with Toyota Motor Corporation in the U. S. and create a business structure that will ensure a smooth start-up of the new company

Details of organizational changes

  • Establish the US Production Preparation Office (with division status)

2. Personnel changes

(1) Executive Officers
New Post Current Post Name
Executive Officer
General Manager
US Production Preparation Office		 Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Planning and Cost Planning		 Masashi Aihara
(2) General Manager and above
New Post Current Post Name
Deputy General Manager
US Production Preparation Office		 General Manager
Hiroshima Plant		 Ikuo Sugiyama
General Manager
Hiroshima Plant		 Deputy General Manager
Hiroshima Plant		 Atsumi Taomori
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017