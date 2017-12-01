Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective December 1, 2017.
1. Organizational Changes
Changes in the area of North American business
- Prepare to establish a joint venture production company with Toyota Motor Corporation in the U. S. and create a business structure that will ensure a smooth start-up of the new company
Details of organizational changes
- Establish the US Production Preparation Office (with division status)
2. Personnel changes
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|Executive Officer
General Manager
US Production Preparation Office
|Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Planning and Cost Planning
|Masashi Aihara
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|Deputy General Manager
US Production Preparation Office
|General Manager
Hiroshima Plant
|Ikuo Sugiyama
|General Manager
Hiroshima Plant
|Deputy General Manager
Hiroshima Plant
|Atsumi Taomori