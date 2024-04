Surpassed annual total sales milestone of 2 million units in FY2023-24

In March 2024, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 187,196 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 156,330 units, sales to other OEM of 4,974 units and exports of 25,892 units.

For the financial year 2023-24, the Company posted its highest ever total sales of 2,135,323 units. Total sales include highest ever domestic sales of 1,793,644 units and highest ever exports of 283,067 units.

The sales figures for March 2024 are given below:

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki