Maruti Suzuki finalises land site for new manufacturing plant in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki has been in discussion with the Government of Haryana for investment in a new manufacturing site for its proposed capacity expansion.

The Company completed today, the process of allotment of an 800 acres site at IMT Kharkhoda in District Sonipat with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited).

The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025 subject to administrative approvals. In the first phase, the investment would be over INR 11,000 crores. The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki