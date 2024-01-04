Ludium Lab, ACCESS Europe and Xpeng present Europe’s first cloud gaming platform for in-car entertainment

The cloud gaming car specific service provides high quality games at 60 FPS and in Full HD for the whole family, directly from the app

ACCESS Europe GmbH, Ludium Lab, and Xpeng today announced they have collaborated to make cloud gaming for in-car displays a reality. This project combines ACCESS’s IVI (in-vehicle infotainment) technology with Ludium Lab’s cloud gaming platform to enable Xpeng customers can enjoy state-of-the-art cloud gaming.

The collaboration sees SoraStream white-labeled as XPLAY from Ludium Lab, and enabled through the ACCESS Twine™ for Car (Twine4Car) app store platform from ACCESS Europe provided in Xpeng vehicles. XPLAY gives users access to a large catalog of PC, mobile, and console games, including major AAA games and games exclusive to Ludium Lab.

“In-car entertainment is an increasingly important part of the car-buying decision, so offering an exciting portfolio of audio, games, and video entertainment through XPLAY is critical,” said Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of Xpeng. “The collaboration with ACCESS Europe and Ludium Lab ensures that easy and enjoyable journeys in an Xpeng will be engaging for everyone thanks to the high-quality cloud gaming developed specifically for our extra-wide infotainment screens.”

A stand-out feature of the gaming performance is the 60 FPS Full HD games that can be played on Xpeng infotainment screens. Users do not need to download any games, and the service includes parental controls. The XPLAY service also uses a monthly subscription model.

“Our Twine4Car Platform and App Store is a content aggregation platform that for the first time brings together the latest in IVI technology and premium content in a fully OEM-branded interface,” said Aono Masahiro, CEO of ACCESS Europe. “The addition of Sora Stream from Ludium Lab ensures that Xpeng car users have access to a truly engaging mobility experience”

“The collaboration between all three companies has been essential in enabling the launch of this disruptive and innovative in-car cloud-gaming service,” says Juan José Martín, CEO of Ludium Lab. “Our SoraStream solution offers a large video game catalog for all kinds of players, making this project an exciting opportunity for Xpeng customers.”

SOURCE: ACCESS Europe