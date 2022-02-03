Leasys is once again leader in long-term rental in Italy

With a 22.7% market share, Leasys is number one in Italy for the third consecutive year in terms of vehicle registrations, as well as one of the leading companies in the sector in Europe

With a 22.7% market share, Leasys, the Stellantis brand specializing in long-term rental, is sector leader in Italy for the third consecutive year, as well as one of the main operators in Europe. In fact, also this year the company ranks first in the league table of LTR companies prepared by Dataforce[1], on the basis of data provided by the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility.

Despite the very difficult period for the entire automotive sector, the brand saw a, increase of over 11,000 registrations, or 24.67%, compared to 2020. A positive trend in both passenger cars and light commercial vehicles that reinforces Leasys’s leadership and allows it to look to 2022 as a year of continued growth.

Leasys has solidified its leadership by sticking to its calling as a mobility pioneer, which has enabled it to develop innovative, flexible and increasingly integrated solutions, from the pay-per-use formula of Leasys Miles to the unlimited kilometrage plan of Leasys Unlimited, to corporate car sharing by I-Share. Leasys confirms its position as market leader with solutions that pay special attention to environmental issues, thanks to a wide selection of hybrid and electric vehicles.

[1] Focus Noleggio Dataforce: quarto trimestre 2021. Compiled by Dataforce on the basis of data provided by the Ministry of infrastructures and sustainable mobility and ACI.

SOURCE: Leasys