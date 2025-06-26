Shaping the future of rideshare, together. Introducing the Lyft Driver Autonomous Forum

The future of rideshare isn't just arriving; we're building it, together, and it's a future where human connection and cutting-edge technology unite

The future of rideshare isn’t just arriving; we’re building it, together, and it’s a future where human connection and cutting-edge technology unite . That’s why we’re proud to announce the creation of the Lyft Driver Autonomous Forum, a new initiative designed to bring experienced drivers directly into the conversation as we integrate autonomous vehicles (AVs) into our platform.

The enduring value of drivers

Even as AVs offer new choices for riders, drivers will always be essential to the rideshare community. They help passengers with luggage, assist those who need a hand, share local insights about a city, and, most importantly, provide genuine human connection. The evolution of rideshare and the emergence of AVs will put even more of a spotlight on the differentiated value of in-person service and hospitality.

Why we’re creating this forum

The journey towards a hybrid network will be complex, with many phases, challenges and opportunities ahead. We are committed to managing this evolution in a way that continues to support drivers and recognizes their enormous contributions to our platform and their communities.

The Lyft Driver Autonomous Forum is our latest step in ensuring transparency and collaboration in our collective AV journey. As we continue to serve the driver community, we’re actively inviting drivers to help shape their future by bringing their voices directly into the conversation. This forum will help us understand drivers’ experiences, identify new opportunities, and develop programs that support drivers through every phase of this evolution.

“This marks a new chapter in our ongoing conversation about the future of work in the rideshare industry,” said Jeremy Bird, EVP of Driver Experience at Lyft. “We don’t claim to have all the answers, but we’re committed to finding solutions together – because we know that some of the most important perspectives come from the people who understand the road ahead better than anyone: drivers.”

How the Lyft Driver Autonomous Forum will work

The forum will serve as a channel between Lyft leadership and the driver community on AV-related topics and initiatives.

The forum will meet regularly to discuss how AVs impact drivers, providing strategic input that will help contribute to Lyft’s policies and plans. As AVs expand into new markets and play a larger role in rideshare, the group will collaborate on identifying new, meaningful ways for drivers to leverage their existing skills and experience—including future roles in remote vehicle support and fleet management.

Each forum meeting will include 6-10 drivers. Members for each meeting will be selected based on the topic at hand, representing specific regions or areas of expertise. To ensure continuity, select drivers will participate in multiple meetings. We’ll use qualitative data—including driver ratings and loyalty status—to recruit diverse and highly qualified groups of drivers for each forum meeting. This rigorous selection process aims to drive meaningful dialogue and gather actionable feedback from drivers who are invested in our shared goal of shaping the hybrid future.

Our inaugural Lyft Driver Autonomous Forum meeting will bring together 6-8 Atlanta-based drivers to discuss Lyft’s upcoming autonomous rides launch with May Mobility later this summer.

Building the future, together

When riders, drivers, and Lyft work together, we don’t just navigate change—we create the future of how people get around. Connection is our greatest strength, and together, we’re shaping the future of mobility.

SOURCE: Lyft