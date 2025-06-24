Atlanta: The future is here with Waymo and Uber

Starting today, Atlantans can get matched with a Waymo autonomous vehicle (AV) exclusively on the Uber app — bringing together Waymo’s cutting-edge technology and Uber’s proven platform for a ride that’s electric, autonomous, and all-around unforgettable

Atlanta, the future is pulling up!

Starting today, Atlantans can get matched with a Waymo autonomous vehicle (AV) exclusively on the Uber app — bringing together Waymo’s cutting-edge technology and Uber’s proven platform for a ride that’s electric, autonomous, and all-around unforgettable.

At Uber, we’re reimagining how the world moves and building a future where autonomous vehicles and drivers work side-by-side to help make transportation more affordable, sustainable, and reliable for all. Here’s what you can expect when matched with a Waymo vehicle on Uber:

Accept your Waymo ride: Starting today, riders who request an UberX, Comfort, or Comfort Electric could be matched with a Waymo fully autonomous all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicle – at no additional cost. Before a nearby Waymo vehicle is sent your way, you'll always have the option to accept or switch to a non-AV ride.

Familiar app, new experience: Once the Waymo vehicle arrives, riders can unlock the doors, open the trunk, and start the trip – all from their familiar Uber app. If assistance is needed at any time, riders will have access to 24/7 customer support, accessible in both the Uber app and Waymo's in-car screens.

Safety is a top priority: Safety is at the heart of what we do, so any AV on the Uber network must meet all our Safety Guidelines. With tens of millions of fully autonomous miles driven on public roads, the data shows Waymo's vehicles are already reducing traffic injuries in the places where they currently operate.

Operating area: At launch, riders will be able to travel across 65 square miles of Atlanta – from Downtown to Buckhead to Capitol View – with plans to expand in the future.

Update your Ride Preferences: Uber customers in Atlanta who are excited about riding in a Waymo vehicle can boost their chances of getting matched by opting in via the Ride Preferences section of their Uber app under Settings.

In Austin, where Waymo rides are also exclusively available on Uber, there are now 100 Waymo vehicles on the platform, and that number is growing as the fleet scales across both Austin and Atlanta. In Austin, customers have been rating their Waymo trips, on average, as 4.9 stars, proof that they’re enjoying the autonomous experience.

We’re excited to continue partnering with Waymo to introduce our customers to a future of transportation that is increasingly electric and autonomous. Enjoy your ride, Atlanta!

