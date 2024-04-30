Lamborghini Urus SE makes U.S. premiere in New York

Next-generation Urus debuts as the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV, and most powerful version of the most popular car ever for the company

The Lamborghini Urus SE1, the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV, made its United States premiere in New York during a private event at the Lamborghini Lounge NYC, located in the heart of the Chelsea Arts District. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, welcomed long-time Lamborghini customers, VIPs, and the media, together with Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer, and Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.

“Unveiling the latest iteration of the Urus Super SUV, our top-selling model, in New York, has been a profound moment for us and we are honored to celebrate this milestone with customers and friends at the Lamborghini Lounge,” said Winkelmann. “The Urus SE epitomizes our brand’s DNA and philosophy, excelling in both driving enjoyment and dynamic performance. SUVs are in high demand in the U.S. market, so as we continue down the path to electrification, it is vital that we provide our customers with a fun-to-drive hybrid that can also meet their everyday needs.”

Unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show on April 24, the most powerful Urus ever, the Urus SE, offers an unparalleled driving experience thanks to the plug-in hybrid system that improves the vehicle’s performance and dynamics. The Urus SE features a twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine and a 25-kWh lithium-ion battery, which delivers a total output of 800 CV (789 horsepower) and sprints from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds (Urus S: 3.5), reaching a top speed of 194 mph (Urus S: 190 mph). The permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor located inside the 8-speed automatic transmission can act as a boost for the V8 combustion engine, but also as a traction element, making the Urus SE a 100% electric 4WD vehicle capable of traveling more than 37.28 miles in EV mode.

With the Urus SE, the company continues its Direzione Cor Tauri 2.0 strategy, moving ahead with the electrification of the Urus range and the path toward decarbonization that began with the introduction of the Revuelto2 in March 2023. By the end of 2024, the electrification process will extend to the launch of a second HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) in the range, replacing the Huracán.

With 3,465 cars delivered to customers across the Americas region, 2023 marked another record year for Lamborghini sales in North America – the number one market for the company. Units sold globally for the Urus grew from 5,367 in 2022 to 6,087 in 2023, followed by another notable record for the Huracán, of which 3,962 cars were delivered compared to 3,113 in 2022.

Customers will begin taking delivery of the Urus SE starting within the end of 2024.

1 The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage.

2 Fuel economy values of Revuelto: Fuel economy combined (electricity+gasoline): 23 MPGe (EPA); Fuel economy combined (gasoline only): 12 MPG (EPA)

SOURCE: Lamborghini