LADA prolongs the profitable service program

AVTOVAZ JSC announces the prolongation of the complex program allowing to get repair or maintenance at favourable conditions. The “Easy roads service” action will last until September 30,2022, inclusive.

The program is aimed at supporting all owners of the LADA brand cars and provides for several service packages:

1.Free car check on 30 points: diagnostics of engine, suspension, technical fluids, braking system and electric equipment. The car checking is free if the subsequent works to be carried out, and without work order the service cost will be 699 rubles.

2.Profitable maintenance: when passing routine maintenance, the client is given the “Road assistance+” program card:

Maintenance-0-3 – card for 1 service a year;

Maintenance-4 – card for 3 services a year;

Maintenance-5, etc. – card for 5 services a year.

3.Bodywork and spare parts with up to 20% discount. The program provides for a 20% discount on hood, bumpers, fenders, doors, trunk lids, as well as a 5% discount on bodyworks.

4. “Welcome to the LADA family” – this is the name of the action for those, who has bought the LADA car in the used market and has never used services of the official LADA dealership before. The offer is in effect throughout 3 months from the moment the car owner was changed and includes free oil and filter change (provided that it was bought in the dealership), free diagnostics and a 10 to 20% discount on spare parts depending on the car age.

5. “Seasonal offer” package provides for reduced prices for works on cleaning radiator, anti-bacterial treatment of car interior, air-conditioner service (the discount amount should be checked with the dealer).

6. The 20% discount on accessories. These are the conditions, on which trunk and interior mats, as well as some seasonal products can be bought: trunk systems, sunshades, windshield wipers, organizer boxes, tow bars. The offer is applied to protective elements and car coatings: ceramic and hydrophobic coatings, anti-chip films, mudguards, rust-proofing agent, crankcase, grill and radiator protection.

More detail about the campaign can be obtained from official LADA dealers or calling the LADA’s client line 8-800-700-5232 (call within Russia is free), as well as following the link.

SOURCE: LADA