Juice Ultra 2 battery: DC fast charging for electric cars without installation work

Juice Technology –manufacturer of charging stations and software, leader in mobile charging stations for electric vehicles- presents its new charging station in the UK, Juice Ultra 2 battery. An integrated battery through which new standards are set for electric car charging: fast DC charging without the need for installation, high charging performance with low grid connection power and versatile application to solar-controlled charging.

This new charging station enables fast vehicle charging via direct connection to a conventional power socket (e.g. CEE32, but preferably CEE125 or CEE63). This means that there is no need for the time-consuming and costly installation normally associated with fast charging points. In a matter of an hour you can install the device, connect it to the mains and start using it.

In this way, Juice Ultra 2 battery provides access to highly efficient charging options for EVs, offering a much more cost-effective service than conventional DC charging stations: by continuously supplying power to the batteries, high charging capacity is achieved despite low grid connection power.

The integrated energy storage system with lithium-ion batteries is managed by a powerful energy management system (EMS), which can be operated locally or via remote access. This EMS coordinates the energy flows between the grid, the battery and the electric vehicles and ensures optimised energy distribution.

This makes this charging station a fast, flexible and cost-effective option in certain scenarios, such as vehicle dealerships, transport companies or commercial fleets.

DC charging as easy as AC charging

Juice Ultra 2 battery allows you to enjoy the benefits of fast DC charging with the flexibility and ease of an AC charging device.

The device has a power output of up to 210 kW, which can be distributed via intelligent charge management to two CCS charging points and is available in two versions: with one battery unit and a storage capacity of 233 kWh, or with two battery units and a combined capacity of 466 kWh. The 233 kWh battery allows six standard charging processes in series which, once completed, allow the battery to be rapidly recharged.

It can be charged continuously or only at set intervals. The Juice Ultra 2 battery’s smart energy management system helps to reduce costs by avoiding peak times when energy is most expensive, as charging of the integrated battery can be carried out at times when energy rates are more affordable, for example at night. Thus, the savings potential is considerable, as additional costs related to performance and energy provider tariffs are avoided.

Solar charging option

The smart energy management system of the Juice Ultra 2 battery makes it possible to store and use electricity from photovoltaic systems to charge electric vehicles without the need for additional installations. The solar energy generated is first used for self-consumption in the building and the surplus energy generated after this process is used to charge the integrated battery. In this way, fleet owners can further offset their carbon footprint.

Juice Ultra 2 battery at a glance:

Superfast charging with 210 kW (60 kW + 150 kW) at 2 charging points simultaneously.

Flexible application options thanks intelligent load distribution and modular expansion of battery capacity.

Battery capacity up to 466 kWh (or 2×233 kWh; of which 2×208 kWh usable)

Helps to save money by avoiding load peaks and supporting the use of solar energy.

Dustproof and resistant to water jets (IP65).

A 19” touchscreen ensures maximum ease of use.

Usable in temperatures ranging from -25°C to +55°C (power reduction over 45°C).

Undervoltage/overvoltage protection, overload protection, short-circuit protection, earthing protection, lightning protection, overheating protection, emergency shut-off, fire alarm system, emergency switch, flood protection.

Compact, space-saving design.

Features GSM, LTE, LAN, WiFi.

SOURCE: Juice Technology