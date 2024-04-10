JIM is now in Chile!

JIM proudly enters the Chilean market with the Re-Max , a midsize pickup that embodies Chinese manufacturing wisdom and Japanese cutting-edge engineering, set to offer Chilean consumers an innovative driving experience.

Powerful performance, superior quality

The Re-Max is equipped with a high-performance 2.5L turbocharged diesel engine, delivering up to 140 horsepower and a peak torque of 360 Nm. It responds instantly and maintains output over time, handling rough mountain terrains and bustling city streets with ease. With its exceptional performance and impeccable reliability, the Re-Max provides drivers with continuous confidence and control, making every drive passionate and empowering.

Craftsmanship and innovation, redefining the pickup standard

The Re-Max, with its unique multi-functional design, cleverly integrates the dual needs of work and leisure, showcasing the boundless possibilities of pickup models. Its spacious cargo space and sturdy, durable body ensure superior cargo capacity and practicality, whether for heavy commercial transport or carrying outdoor adventure gear.

Get ready to drive the Re-Max, set off on an adventure, and conquer every inch of the unknown. Enjoy every moment with confidence and comfort.

SOURCE: JMCG