IVECO BUS delivers 145 Crossway Low Entry Line buses to ARRIVA in the Czech Republic

IVECO BUS, a global manufacturer of buses and coaches and a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., has delivered 145 new Crossway Low Entry Line buses to ARRIVA STŘEDNÍ ČECHY s. r. o. for use in the Pilsen region of the Czech Republic.

With an international reputation for versatility and efficiency, the 10.8 meter Crossway Low Entry Line buses are designed with ergonomic features throughout and can accommodate 37 seated and 39 standing passengers. The low floor at the front of the vehicle together with the wide entry door (1.2meters), provides easy access which expedites passenger flow.

The Crossway Low Entry Line buses meet all statutory requirements for disabled passengers and are fitted with a mechanical ramp to facilitate access for passengers with reduced mobility, as well as being equipped with acoustic accessories for the visually impaired and STOP buttons in Braille. Other features include USB chargers, double glazing, separate air-conditioning for passengers and driver, and a dedicated space for prams and pushchairs Equipped with a 320hp Tector 7 engine, produced by sister brand FPT Industrial, the global powertrain division of CNH Industrial, and an automatic transmission, the vehicles guarantee excellent fuel efficiency and optimized overall Total Cost of Ownership.

Launched over a decade ago, the Crossway is Europe’s leading inter-urban bus range in addition to being extremely popular with bus operators and transport companies the world over. IVECO bus has produced more than 40,000 of these vehicles in variety of versions, all of which are highly rated for their performance and versatility, environmental friendliness, comfort and low operational costs.

SOURCE: CNH Industrial