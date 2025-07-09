Volkswagen Group delivers around 50 percent more all-electric vehicles worldwide

“The Volkswagen Group continues to have strong momentum thanks to many newly launched models. This applies especially to all-electric vehicles, with global deliveries up by around 50 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. This trend was particularly strong in Europe, with growth of around 90 percent. One in five of the vehicles we delivered in Western Europe is now purely electric. The corresponding orders are also developing dynamically: they increased by more than 60 percent. Across all drive types, they went up by around 20 percent. We need to further strengthen this positive development by continuing our successful model offensive. Overall, we were able to slightly increase our global deliveries by the end of June despite challenging conditions. Gains in South America and Europe more than offset the expected declines in China and North America.”

Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales