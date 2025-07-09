Volkswagen Group delivers around 50 percent more all-electric vehicles worldwide

On July 9, 2025, the Volkswagen Group published its delivery figures for the first half of 2025.

“The Volkswagen Group continues to have strong momentum thanks to many newly launched models. This applies especially to all-electric vehicles, with global deliveries up by around 50 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. This trend was particularly strong in Europe, with growth of around 90 percent. One in five of the vehicles we delivered in Western Europe is now purely electric. The corresponding orders are also developing dynamically: they increased by more than 60 percent. Across all drive types, they went up by around 20 percent. We need to further strengthen this positive development by continuing our successful model offensive. Overall, we were able to slightly increase our global deliveries by the end of June despite challenging conditions. Gains in South America and Europe more than offset the expected declines in China and North America.”

Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales

Key figures

4.41 million vehicles delivered worldwide after first half of the year, up 1.3 percent on previous year (4.35 million vehicles) Growth in South America (+18 percent), Western Europe (+1 percent) and Central and Eastern Europe (+9 percent) more than compensates for expected declines in China (-2 percent) and North America (-7 percent)
465,500 BEV deliveries worldwide by the end of June up 47 percent on previous year (317,200 vehicles)

 

 Global BEV share in the first half of the year increases significantly year-on-year from 7 to 11 percent, strong growth in Europe (+89 percent) and the USA (+24 percent), declining development in China (-34 percent), Volkswagen Group clear BEV market leader in Europe (market share of around 28 percent)

 
Incoming orders in Western Europe increase by 19 percent in the first six months Rising orders are driven by new models popular with customers across all drive types, such as the VW ID.7 Tourer, CUPRA Terramar, Skoda Elroq, Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche 911, BEV orders increase most significantly (+62 percent)
192,300 vehicles PHEV deliveries worldwide are around 41 percent higher than in the same period last year (136,800 vehicles Demand for vehicles with modern second- generation plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) and all-electric ranges of up to 143 km1 is increasing

Development of core regions

Europe

A total of 1,971,600 vehicles were delivered in the region, an increase of 2.0 percent. In Western Europe, growth amounted to 1.0 percent, in Central and Eastern Europe to 8.5 percent. In the home market of Germany,

1.9 percent more vehicles were handed over to customers.

 North America

461,900 customers took delivery of a Group brand vehicle, 6.7 percent fewer than in the same period last year. In the USA, the main market, the decline amounted to 8.5 percent in a challenging environment. In the first quarter, the Volkswagen Group had still grown by 6.2 percent there.
South America

The region recorded the strongest growth of 18.3 percent to 302,100 vehicles. In Brazil, the main market, growth amounted to 7.4 percent.

 Asia-Pacific

The region recorded a decline of 1.3 percent to 1,470,900 vehicles, mainly due to the intense competitive situation in China. At 2.3 percent, the decline in deliveries there was in line with expectations.

Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)

  • Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 84,900
  • Volkswagen ID.3 60,700
  • Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 44,600 Volkswagen ID.7 (incl. Tourer) 38,700 Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) 38,700
  • Audi Q6 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 36,500 Škoda Elroq 34,300
  • Volkswagen ID. Buzz (incl. Cargo) 27,600 Porsche Macan 25,900
  • CUPRA Born 22,100

1) Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid: energy consumption weighted combined 15.6-14.6 kWh/100 km plus 0.3 l/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery combined: 5.3-5.0 l/100 km; CO2 emissions weighted combined 7-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2 class with discharged battery: D-C
Audi A3 Sportback TFSI E: Energy consumption weighted combined 16.6-14.6 kWh/100 km plus 0.4-0.3 l/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery combined: 5.4-4.9 l/100 km; CO2 emissions weighted combined 8-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2 class with discharged battery: D-C

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types

Deliveries to customers by market Apr. Jun.

2025

 Apr. Jun.

2024

 Delta (%) Jan. Jun.

2025

 Jan. Jun.

2024

 Delta (%)
Western Europe 884,500 891,000 -0.7 1,698,500 1,681,000 +1.0
Central and Eastern Europe 147,300 135,000 +9.1 273,100 251,600 +8.5
North America 224,700 268,100 -16.2 461,900 495,200 -6.7
South America 163,900 136,800 +19.8 302,100 255,300 +18.3
China 669,700 651,500 +2.8 1,313,800 1,345,100 -2.3
Rest of Asia-Pacific 80,800 73,300 +10.3 157,200 144,500 +8.8
Middle East/Africa 100,800 88,100 +14.4 198,800 175,400 +13.4
World 2,271,700 2,243,900 +1.2 4,405,300 4,348,100 +1.3
Deliveries to customers by brand Apr. Jun.

2025

 Apr. Jun.

2024

 Delta (%) Jan. Jun.

2025

 Jan. Jun.

2024

 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 1,711,400 1,644,600 +4.1 3,311,700 3,188,000 +3.9
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 1,186,100 1,140,800 +4.0 2,320,300 2,220,300 +4.5
Škoda 270,800 228,100 +18.7 509,400 448,600 +13.6
SEAT/CUPRA 155,900 158,900 -1.9 302,600 297,400 +1.7
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 98,700 116,900 -15.6 179,500 221,700 -19.0
Brand Group Progressive 405,300 441,900 -8.3 794,100 844,000 -5.9
Audi 400,100 436,000 -8.2 783,500 833,000 -5.9
Bentley 2,500 3,000 -16.2 4,900 5,500 -11.0
Lamborghini 2,700 2,900 -7.3 5,700 5,600 +2.2
Brand Group Sport Luxury 74,900 78,300 -4.3 146,400 155,900 -6.1
Porsche 74,900 78,300 -4.3 146,400 155,900 -6.1
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 80,100 79,000 +1.4 153,200 160,100 -4.3
MAN 26,400 25,200 +4.7 47,000 49,200 -4.3
Volkswagen

Truck & Bus

 11,400 11,900 -4.1 24,800 23,400 +5.9
Scania 24,700 25,800 -4.5 46,800 52,300 -10.4
International 17,600 16,000 +9.9 34,500 35,300 -2.3
Volkswagen Group (total) 2,271,700 2,243,900 +1.2 4,405,300 4,348,100 +1.3

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)

Deliveries to customers by market Apr. Jun.

2025

 Apr. Jun.

2024

 Delta (%) Jan. Jun.

2025

 Jan. Jun.

2024

 Delta (%)
Europe 189,700 109,700 +72.9 347,900 184,100 +89.0
USA 11,400 12,000 -5.2 31,300 25,200 +24.3
China 33,400 49,600 -32.6 59,400 90,600 -34.5
Rest of the world 14,200 9,500 +49.3 27,000 17,300 +55.8
World 248,700 180,800 +37.6 465,500 317,200 +46.7
Deliveries to customers by brand Apr. Jun.

2025

 Apr. Jun.

2024

 Delta (%) Jan. Jun.

2025

 Jan. Jun.

2024

 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 177,200 134,800 +31.5 328,700 230,900 +42.3
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 97,500 100,300 -2.8 192,600 168,500 +14.3
Škoda 46,000 15,500 +196.8 73,000 29,400 +147.8
SEAT/CUPRA 19,000 11,300 +67.2 37,600 18,300 +105.3
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 14,800 7,600 +94.2 25,500 14,700 +73.4
Brand Group Progressive 55,000 41,000 +34.1 101,400 76,700 +32.3
Audi 55,000 41,000 +34.1 101,400 76,700 +32.3
Bentley
Lamborghini
Brand Group Sport Luxury 15,800 4,700 +235.6 34,200 9,000 +279.0
Porsche 15,800 4,700 +235.6 34,200 9,000 +279.0
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 700 300 +124.1 1,300 600 +108.8
MAN 440 100 +330.4 810 240 +243.5
Volkswagen Truck & Bus 0 10 -87.5 50 80 -44.0
Scania 120 60 +88.7 220 110 +102.8
International 90 120 -21.2 180 170 +2.9
Volkswagen Group (total) 248,700 180,800 +37.6 465,500 317,200 +46.7

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/volkswagen-group-delivers-around-50-percent-more-all-electric-vehicles-worldwide/

