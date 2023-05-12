Isuzu unveils new corporate philosophy, “ISUZU ID”, to drive ESG- focused management and accelerate innovation

“ISUZU ID” prioritizes ESG-focused management in transforming corporate culture

The logistics industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation at a rapid pace, making business operations more and more complex. Isuzu is committed to addressing societal challenges while taking a leading position among commercial vehicle manufacturers. It is vital that each and every Isuzu Group employee share the same values, and work as one team to achieve this. “ISUZU ID”, our new corporate philosophy, has been created to guide all Isuzu Group employees towards this end.＜Outline of “ISUZU ID”＞

◆ PURPOSE: Moving the World – for You

This statement represents our determination to go beyond our previous corporate philosophy*. It emphasizes transport solutions for all goods and people, creating value that enriches society, while addressing pressing issues such as carbon neutrality and a changing logistics landscape. ◆ VISION: Advance the world as an innovation leader with “Reliability x Creativity”

In addressing the many challenges facing society today, Isuzu is committed to leading the way in innovation to bring positive change by combining the power of “Reliability” and “Creativity”, attributes that Isuzu has long cherished. ◆ MISSION: Creating a better life with better transport

Isuzu aims to be No.1 in the areas of “Satisfaction”, “Sustainability”, “Engagement” and “Social Impact”, to move society forward together with all stakeholders. ◆ CORE VALUE: Mutual Growth

Each and every employee is encouraged to embrace challenges and change, with a willingness to contribute. This coupled with respect, trust and empowerment will drive innovation and mutual growth.



<Design＞

The ISUZU ID logo represents a ribbon that connects everything from individual values to the overarching PURPOSE. It also unites the group’s actions and spirit, flexibly changing its shape to meet various changes and challenges.