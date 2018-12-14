Isuzu D-Max triumphs in the 2019 What Van? Awards

The multi award-winning Isuzu D-Max has been awarded What Van? ‘Pick-up of the Year’ for the second consecutive year, a testimony to our ongoing desire to provide the best working pick-up for professionals. The Isuzu D-Max was awarded What Van? Pick-Up of The Year for 2019 with the title praising both its substance and style yet again. This accolade being hot on the heels of being crowned, Pick-up of the Year in the Commercial Fleet Awards!

The Isuzu D-Max emerged victorious, beating strong competition from rivals in a highly contested sector. Judges were impressed by the economy and refinement of the innovative 164 PS turbo diesel engine, that provides impressive performance and builds upon the Isuzu D-Max’s reliable workhorse character.

With a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and over 1 tonne payload, the Isuzu D-Max was also praised for providing a quieter, more economical driving experience. The 1.9L turbo diesel engine meets Euro 6 standards without the need for the addition of AdBlue, unlike most of the Isuzu D-Max’s competitors.

The breadth of the Isuzu D-Max range also impressed judges; with single, extended and double-cab formats available, as well as a wide choice of trim levels. Coupled with the attractive five-year/125,000-mile warranty package and 5 years’ roadside assistance (in the UK & Europe), the Isuzu D-Max proved it was truly built for the professionals who use it.

What Van? editor and judge James Dallas said of the win: ‘With competitive prices, proven off-road and workhorse ability, a full range of body styles available and a frugal engine that requires no AdBlue, the Isuzu D-Max deservedly retains its Pick-up of the Year prize.’

Isuzu UK Managing Director William Brown commented: “This second consecutive award for the Isuzu D-Max is a testimony to the great product which our customers already love and trust. Isuzu is proud to make reliable and quality vehicles for the professionals that need them, and this award highlights the Isuzu truly is a step above the rest.”

Following an already successful year for the award-winning Isuzu D-Max, winning the Pick-up of the Year” again for 2019 is a fitting finale to 2018. The award-winning Isuzu D-Max has already had a successful 2018, being crowned ‘Pick-Up of The Year’ at the 2018 WhatVan? Awards, ‘Most Reliable Pick-Up’ for 2018 by Professional Pick-Up & 4X4 magazine, ‘Best Workhorse Pick-Up’ for 2018 by Trade Van Driver, ‘Best Pick-Up 2018’ by Scottish Field, Van/Truck Brand of the year 2018 by On The Tools and most recently, Pick-up of the Year in the Commercial Fleet Awards 2018.

SOURCE: Isuzu