ISELED alliance adds three new members: AutoChips, Zhixin Semiconductor and Hebatronic

We are pleased to announce that three more manufacturers of microcontrollers and Arduino-compatible LED driver and development boards have joined the industry alliance: AutoChips, Zhixin Semiconductor and Hebatronic

We are pleased to announce that three more manufacturers of microcontrollers and Arduino-compatible LED driver and development boards have joined the industry alliance: AutoChips, Zhixin Semiconductor and Hebatronic. As a result, the open industry alliance now has more than fifty members, covering the entire automotive lighting value chain.

“We are pleased that the ISELED Alliance network continues to grow with the addition of three new members,” says Robert Kraus, CEO of Inova Semiconductors and Chairman of the ISELED Alliance. “The Alliance aims to build a rich ecosystem around ISELED technology and provide comprehensive system solutions to economically drive the ever-increasing number of LEDs and sensors in cars. It’s exciting to know that the ISELED Alliance is evolving and we’re keen to see what innovations are yet to come.”

Overview of the new members:

Founded in 2013, AutoChips is a wholly owned subsidiary of NavInfo, with headquarters in Wuhan, China. AutoChips focuses on microchip research, development and design for the automotive industry and related systems. The company provides connectivity solutions, audio amplifiers, SoC, microcontrollers and other products for a variety of automotive applications. A range of MCUs and SoCs will now support ISELED.

Zhixin Semiconductor is a high-tech semiconductor company manufacturing high reliability controllers and processor chips for the automotive industry. Zhixin was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China. The company has research and development centres in Shanghai, Suzhou and Hefei. Its employees have many years of experience in automotive electronics product definition, product design, system application development and marketing. The first MCUs supporting ISELED are already available.

Hebatronic in Germany is a supplier of Arduino-compatible LED driver and development boards for easy programming of ISELED and ILaS applications. Their product range includes Arduino-compatible open source development kits, an Arduino-compatible shield that plugs onto development boards to add full ILas functionality, and custom solutions for evaluation purposes or testing during production.

SOURCE: ISELED