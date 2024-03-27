Introducing the all-new 2025 Kia K4: Elevating the compact sedan with more room, segment-above tech and available turbocharged fun

A new name for an all-new next-generation compact sedan set to upend the segment with new standards for design, technology and roominess

Today, Kia unveiled the all-new 2025 K4 compact four-door for its global debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show. As Kia’s fourth-generation compact sedan, the K4 is a powerhouse of standard, segment-above technology, and it delivers Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)[1], refinement, and class-leading rear head room and leg room[2]. An available turbocharged engine amps up the fun-to-drive quotient and standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line (2.0 and 1.6 turbo) offers a responsive driving experience.

“The all-new K4 advances Kia’s commitment to deliver sporty sedans with advanced technology and elevated performance,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. “Succeeding in the compact segment means overdelivering on the features that customers want, and the K4 is designed to exceed expectations.”

Elevating expectations for connectivity technology and superior style in the compact four-door sedan segment, the K4 sports standard wireless Apple CarPlay[3] and Android Auto[4] and available multi-segment display cockpit with a combined nearly 30-inches of digital instrumentation[5] enabling camera-feed visibility of your surroundings. Available amenities such as Digital Key 2.0 with Ultra Wideband[6], Harman Kardon premium audio[7], heated[8] and ventilated front seats, and a wide sunroof define the K4’s premium persona. The K4 is expected to arrive in the United States in the second half of 2024 in five trim levels: LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo.

K4 Exterior Design: Bold Proportions

Stretched to all four corners with bold styling proportions, aligned with the tenets of Kia’s “Opposites United” design direction, the K4 makes a powerful, dynamic statement.

“By juxtaposing the K4’s fastback roofline and wide stance, we split the difference visually between the compact and midsize segments,” said Tom Kearns, chief designer, Kia Design Center America. “The creative tension that the Opposites United design language stresses allowed us to improvise on the traditional three-box form factor.”

With an overall length of 185.4 inches and width of 72.8 inches, the K4 is the widest and has the largest footprint in the compact segment. Rear passengers will enjoy the ride with a class leading 38 inches of leg room3 and class leading head room at 37.3 inches3. Standard, vertically oriented LED headlights and taillights take inspiration from the flagship EV9 and create pronounced edges through the lighting signature in the front and rear. Hidden rear door handles in the C-pillar emphasize the K4’s fastback proportions and draw attention to its swept-back daylight opening. A versatile, conventional trunk affords 14.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Like other GT-Line models in the Kia lineup, exterior design flourishes distinguish the K4 GT-Line. Unique front and rear fasciae with gloss black accents, a satin chrome beltline, 18-inch alloy wheels, and gloss black mirror caps, window trim, and side sill. Small cube LED projection headlights, LED fog lights, and 18-inch alloy wheels add to the exterior of the K4 GT-Line Turbo.

K4 Interior Design and Technology: Seamless Connectivity

The interior of the K4 raises the level of discourse for the entire class. The centerpiece of the wide, expansive cockpit is the standard, integrated digital instrumentation: a first for the compact sedan segment and a design element in its own right. The ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system with OTA capability, which first debuted in the flagship EV9, projects across a combined nearly 30 inches of a digital display command center[9]. ccNC processes faster and in higher fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls available with a swipe on the screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay[10] and Android Auto[11] come standard on all K4 models.

Available Digital Key 2.0 with Ultra Wideband allows customers to use their compatible Apple and Samsung smart devices or an NFC-enabled smart card as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock and drive. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on compatible devices. Available Digital Features and Services[12] can unlock the ability to remotely update the K4 over the air through the Kia Connect Store accessed via the Kia Access app or through the Kia Owner Portal.

Kia Connect’s available voice assistant offers an easy way to access various vehicle functions. Say, “Hey Kia” to gain voice-control access to functions such as climate control and audio. Kia is working to enhance the Kia Assistant’s functionality with the power of generative AI to be able to provide information on many topics, such as stocks, sports scores, owner’s manual content, local points of interest and much more. The Kia Assistant is designed to listen for follow-up questions and to interact with the driver in a more conversational way.

The airy K4 interior is available in either Medium Gray (LX/LXS/EX) or Slate Green (EX), and the GT-Line models add Onyx and Off-White. Heated front seats are standard on K4 GT-Line and above, and ventilated seats as well as driver’s seat memory function are optional. A three-spoke steering wheel is unique to K4 GT-Line models.

K4 Powertrain and Engineering: Strong Choices

When it goes on sale in the United States, the front-wheel-drive K4 will offer two powertrain choices. The standard 2.0-liter engine produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque and is matched with an intelligently variable transmission (IVT).

An optional 1.6-liter, turbocharged engine sends 190 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport pedals complete the sportier package. The K4 GT-Line Turbo delivers power smoothly at low speeds, responds quickly, and provides an engaging driving experience. Exclusive to the K4 GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo models is a multi-link rear suspension that adds lateral stiffness and compliance, for a sportier driving experience.

Attention was paid to reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) through the use of an available acoustic windshield, and acoustic tires on K4 models with 18-inch wheels.

K4: Segment-Above ADAS

The K4 refines and expands the standard and available ADAS, as part of Kia’s overall commitment to providing confidence behind the wheel.[13] In addition, the K4 adds standard rear side airbags for a total of eight.[14]

The K4 offers the latest Kia ADAS suite, including standard Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)[15], Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)[16], and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G)[17]. Central to the available driver assistance technology on the K4 is Forward Collision Avoidance 1.5 (FCA-1.5)[18], which is designed to help detect and prevent collisions from occurring in certain circumstances, and detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in front of the vehicle while driving (FCA-CPC), as well as oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT). Haptic steering wheel warnings add tactile alerts for the driver.

Optional on K4 GT-Line Turbo models, Forward Collision Avoidance 2 (FCA-2) adds functionality and is engineered to detect crossing vehicles while crossing through an intersection (FCA-JC. FCA-2 is also designed to help provide a degree of braking and/or steering input to help prevent certain collisions or lessen the effects if the system detects oncoming vehicles while passing other vehicles (FCA-LO); vehicles in front of the car while changing lanes (FCA-LS); K4’s Evasive Steering Assist9 can help mitigate collisions with obstacles, pedestrians, or other vehicles detected ahead and will warn the driver in certain circumstances, and if there is space to avoid the collision in the lane, it can assist the driver’s steering. FCA is designed to, in certain instances, help prevent a collision with a direct oncoming vehicle through auditory and visual warnings, as well as by applying the brakes (FCA-DO). Available Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA-2) is a driver convenience system that can help maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways.[19]

In addition to standard Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), GT-Line is available with Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA-BCA) and Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)[20] which are designed to help display and detect vehicles approaching from behind and in the adjacent lanes, in a variety of circumstances, the system may apply braking to help avoid a potential collision. The optional Surround-View Monitor (SVM)[21] is designed to provide a 360-degree view in reversing and parking scenarios, using cameras around the K4. Available Parking Distance Warning is designed to add 360-degree capability to forward, side, and reverse parking maneuvers (PDW-F/S/R).

K4 Availability

The K4 is slated to arrive in the U.S. in the second half of 2024 and is backed by Kia America’s 10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty[22]. Pricing, specific timing for U.S. market availability, trim details, and EPA-rated fuel economy for the K4 are subject to future announcements.

SOURCE: Kia