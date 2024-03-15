Intelligent energy, networked – ADS-TEC Energy unveils decentralized energy platforms on a limited grid at Volta-Xchange

In the past, energy was supplied by a handful of providers that served the market based on a centralized model via large-scale power plants

In February 2024, the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research ISI published a study looking at the potential offered by private charging infrastructure at residential and non-residential buildings. One of the findings of the study is that the low-voltage grid will not be able to cover the additional load that is expected to occur by 2030 – that is, without expensive, time-consuming upgrades. The study quotes a figure of up to EUR 9.5 billion to upgrade the grid. At Volta-Xchange in Stuttgart, Felix Jaszczak, Product Marketing Manager at ADS-TEC Energy, presented battery storage solutions that do not require the grid to be upgraded. In addition, they are suitable for non-public charging infrastructure thanks to their ultra-fast DC charging capability.

“Back in the day, there were very few energy suppliers, and all of them were large, centralized entities,” states Jaszczak. “The future of energy is to have many smaller providers operating according to a decentralized model. Above all, this will result in small-scale power plants that are part of an intelligent network, source their power from renewable energy and supply it directly to consumers on site.” However, Jaszczak goes on to note that the use of renewable energy sources calls for highly flexible storage facilities due to the volatility of this type of energy. This is where battery storage enters the frame. Jaszczak explains that these systems can be charged using both existing and local generators: “Intelligent battery storage systems enable operators to be flexible in providing energy – even if the network is limited.”

Operating principles of a battery storage system

If a car can be fully charged to 190 kW but the grid connection can only supply, say, 100 kW, the battery storage system can cover the 90 kW shortfall. “ADS-TEC Energy products are even able to charge the battery storage system while the vehicle is charging,” states Felix Jaszczak. This is because charging in this manner works differently to, say, filling up with gas, he explains. While gas enters a car’s tank in a consistent manner, the charge for an electric vehicle is higher at the beginning of the charging cycle and lower at the end (this may vary depending on the type of vehicle). “During charging, the energy supplied switches constantly between full and lower capacity utilization. If a vehicle draws less energy than is provided by the grid, the battery storage system will charge up using the difference.” Towards the end of the cycle, every vehicle flattens its charging curve to protect the battery. This is used by the charging station’s internal battery storage system to recharge in parallel to the vehicle. “This means the next user can charge their vehicle straight away,” states Jaszczak. The company uses actual operating data and experiences from a large customer base to make this assertion.

The platform solutions provided by ADS-TEC Energy can all be linked to each other, with the result that many small-scale power plants join to become a single, decentralized plant. These storage solutions are designed to be flexible when it comes to recharging them, meaning more renewable energy can be used in the process. Another benefit is that the use of battery storage systems allows operators to act independently in periods of high network load – even today. By relying on the storage systems at these times, they save a great deal of money.

ADS-TEC Energy is the developer and producer of battery-assisted quick-charging solutions and battery storage systems for indoor and outdoor use. Its ChargePost and ChargeBox products enable ultra-fast vehicle charging of up to 320 kW on the low-voltage grid. Both products can be connected without the need for costly grid upgrades, require a minimal installation surface area and offer exceptional performance and versatility. In addition to the charging process, they offer operators multiple opportunities to generate revenue.

SOURCE: ADS-TEC Energy