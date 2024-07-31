Inova Semiconductors GmbH is providing its ISELED and ILaS technology to Lextar Electronics Corp.

Lextar is going to design its own ISELED and ILaS based smart LED driver ICs

Inova Semiconductors and Lextar, a subsidiary of Ennostar, today jointly announce that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) where Inova is going to provide its ISELED and ILaS technology to Lextar, a Taiwan based LED optoelectronics technology solutions provider.

ISELED technology was the first technology to build smart LEDs for Automotive applications. It is widely used by multiple car manufacturers around the world. ILaS allows to network ISELED LEDs and connect all interior light systems via cable, enabling complete, only hardware based interior lighting systems in the car, which are centrally controlled and can easily be integrated into existing and future E/E architectures.

Lextar intends to build smart LED products to enhance the ISELED product portfolio allowing customers much more choices for new automotive applications such as functional and decorative lighting – interior and exterior.

Mr. Patrick Fan, Chairman of Lextar, indicated that automotive is the key focus of Ennostar Group and Lextar provides comprehensive smart lighting solutions. With Inova’s ISELED/ILaS IP, Lextar accelerates technology development and innovates smart LEDs to meet market demands. We believe the collaboration between Lextar and Inova represents significant progress for ISELED/ILaS ecosystem.

“Licensing is an essential mechanism for Inova to bring our leading-edge technology to the mass market” said Robert ISELE, CEO from Inova. He added: “The step to implement this now also for ISELED/ILAS is a further building block to open real multi-supply and new applications in Interior & Exterior.”

Lextar is targeting to announce first products in November 2024.

SOURCE: Inova Semiconductors