Innovative Porsche Studio opens in the heart of downtown Singapore

The brand-new Porsche Studio Singapore opened its doors. Built across two storeys and featuring a multitude of innovative features, the new Porsche Studio Singapore integrates unique features to create an enhanced Studio concept, making brand experiences more immersive than ever before for customers and fans, and becoming the new home for the Porsche community both locally and abroad. ​

Porsche Singapore, the new venture between Porsche Asia Pacific and Eurokars Group, was formed in 2022 with the aim of elevating customer experiences in Singapore. Today, the iconic German sportscar manufacturer proudly delivers on this promise, as it opens its doors to its brand-new Porsche Studio Singapore with a glamourous launch event.

The new two-storey showroom is located within the prestigious Guoco Midtown mixed development, located close to the Bugis heritage district in downtown Singapore. Here, towering modern skyscrapers rise above traditional shophouses and eateries; when the sun sets, cobblestone streets lined with eclectic ateliers give way to after-hours alleyways that bustle with an extraordinary combination of fine-dining restaurants and hidden-door speak-easies.

Against this kaleidoscope of creativity and vibrance, the new Porsche Studio Singapore adds a double-dose of sportscar fascination, spanning almost 8,500 square feet across two storeys on the corner of Beach Road and Rochor Road.

Porsche Studios are urban retail formats with warm and welcoming environments that create new and convenient ways for customers and fans to engage with the brand. Merging this mission with the backdrop of Singapore, a country known for its robust and resilient framework for innovation, development teams across different functions at Porsche AG and Porsche Asia Pacific worked tirelessly with their counterparts here to create a number of unique features that enhance Singapore’s Studio concept – all to bring the brand closer to customers and fans than ever before.

Matthias Becker, Vice President Region Overseas and Emerging Markets at Porsche AG, expressed his delight about this exceptional retail concept at the launch, stating, “Singapore, renowned for its innovative spirit and entrepreneurial attitude, is the perfect location for this enhanced Porsche Studio. With this innovative new format, we aim to test new ideas and ways to interact with our customers and fans, while also offering an unforgettable experience that goes beyond simply selling a car.”

Hannes Ruoff, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific, highlighted the customer-centric approach of this exceptional concept, stating, “The new Porsche Studio Singapore brings us closer to our customers than ever before – both here in Singapore and for our community around the region. With a collaborative spirit from the headquarters at Porsche AG, to the regional office here at Porsche Asia Pacific integrated with our new Porsche Studio Singapore, we are fostering a unique and dynamic relationship that strongly reflects Singapore’s status as a global hub for creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Andre Brand, General Manager of Porsche Singapore, conveyed his enthusiasm for delivering exceptional experiences, stating, “My team and I are very excited about the opportunities the new Porsche Studio Singapore presents for our customers and fans. From new partnerships forged, for example with Baker & Cook for the first-ever Café Carrera in Singapore, to community events for our customers and fans – we are committed to providing an unparalleled brand experience, showcasing the pioneering spirit of Porsche in this dynamic city.”

From Point of Sale, to Point of (Elevated) Experience

With elevated customer experiences firmly at the forefront of this retail concept, Porsche Studio Singapore introduces a different approach to automotive retail in Singapore, starting with a sleek and modern design with unique Singaporean touches such as “breeze block” design motifs inspired by old local architecture, and bamboo-inspired veneers garnished across selected areas of the Studio.

At the welcome area on the first level, tribune seating spaces can be converted to an intimate fireside chat setting, providing a transformative space where innovators and entrepreneurs can share and exchange ideas with like-minded individuals.

Next to the space, a new Porsche Lifestyle concept store starts with a walkthrough ‘tunnel,’ filled with creative displays. This new retail concept is the first of its kind in the Porsche world. To mark the opening of Porsche Studio Singapore, an exclusive Porsche ‘Prototyp’ collection – inspired by the “Active Camouflage” wraps of prototype test vehicles – is showcased, adding an exceptional touch to the overall experience.

The new Porsche Studio Singapore also features a built-in car lift within its premises for moving cars around the Studio – another unique concept in the Porsche world. Like every Porsche sports car, the lift fulfills both form and function with its presence; in addition to moving display cars, the space can also be decorated to suit different themes. During the grand opening event, this area was styled with an ‘adventure’ theme, with the Taycan Cross Turismo used as the highlight in the recently-concluded “Taycan Record Run” livery.

On the second floor of the showroom, more modular spaces can be configured in different ways to enable a diverse range of activities: from zen-filled yoga classes to high-energy product trainings and presentations, captivating keynote speeches in front of full-length LED walls and heart-pounding e-sports races held using two in-house state-of-the-art simulators – these spaces can be configured for near-limitless ways for fans and customers to experience the Porsche brand and its partner ecosystem in Singapore. On request, the entire length of the Studio can even be transformed seamlessly into a chic catwalk for a fashion show extravaganza!

A New Home for the Porsche Faithful

More than just elevating experiences, the new Porsche Studio Singapore also seeks to become the home for Porsche faithful here, and abroad. Co-working spaces go beyond the ordinary, providing a haven where Porsche enthusiasts can gather, soak in the rich library that encapsulates Porsche’s illustrious heritage, or work remotely in an environment designed for both passion and productivity.

Should one get hungry whilst lost in history, literature or work, the Café Carrera operated by Baker & Cookis just a few steps away – another world-first concept within a Porsche Studio. An inviting menu of food and artisanal coffee means Porsche enthusiasts can indulge in delectable offerings crafted to fuel both body and spirit, all while surrounded by the allure of iconic sports cars.

Outside, community spaces such as the Plaza and special event spaces at Midtown Square provide the perfect setting for community gatherings such as Cars & Coffee. Already in the works is the Porsche Studio Singapore weekly get-together, “Porsches & Pretzels,” an open invite to the local community to share passion for Porsche and foster connections among enthusiasts.

One-of-a-kind Customer Experiences

The new Porsche Studio Singapore aims to provide an unparalleled purchase experience for those interested in buying a new Porsche. On the premises, customers can configure models on request, or arrange test drives of their desired sports car.

In addition, customers can individualize their dream car in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur corner, where hundreds of Paint-to-Sample swatches can be seen next to exclusive leather options. Once a dream car has been configured, customers can then go to private consultation areas for advanced discussions.

Integrated into the new Porsche Studio Singapore is a delivery experience like none other. Six floors above the new Studio, the Porsche Asia Pacific and Porsche Singapore offices also feature two exclusive delivery bays – giving Porsche customers in Singapore the remarkable privilege of having the most elevated delivery experience in the Porsche world.

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Marina Bay area, this delivery bay also brings amazing theatricality to the traditional delivery experience, creating a pitch-black “reveal moment” and a dazzling light show for any would-be Porsche owner before handing over the keys.

Porsche Studio Singapore – Powered by People

The new Porsche Studio Singapore sees an expanded team of Studio Hosts, Porsche Pros and Porsche Consultants in charge of everyday operations. Intuitive digital tools are planned for integration into even the most minor preferences, for example how a guest might like their coffee based on previous visits. When adding up the small, yet thoughtful touches, the overall experience becomes unforgettable.

SOURCE: Porsche