INFINITI showcases design, technology and commitment at Auto China

The all-new INFINITI QX50 premium SUV made its first appearance in Asia today at Auto China. Built in a new manufacturing facility in Dalian, the QX50 features world-first technologies, stand-out design and unrivaled interior space. The new QX50 pairs INFINITI’s signature Powerful Elegance design with the company’s innovative VC-Turbo engine, the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine.

“The QX50 is one of the most important vehicles we’ve launched here in China,” said Roland Krueger, chairman and global president of INFINITI Motor Company. “Building it in China, for China, reinforces our commitment to the world’s largest car market. The QX50 is the first of five new vehicles we are building in China over the next five years. Customers will appreciate the attributes of the QX50, including its striking design, versatility and advanced technology. QX50 features semi-autonomous drive capability and is the first vehicle in the world to be powered by an engine that can vary compression ratio on the fly, thanks to our groundbreaking VC-Turbo engine.”

INFINITI’s all-new four-cylinder 2.0-liter VC-Turbo (Variable Compression Turbo) gasoline engine is the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, and is one of the most advanced internal combustion engines ever created. VC-Turbo technology combines the power of a high-performance 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of an advanced four-cylinder diesel – without the equivalent emissions – offering a compelling alternative to diesel engines.

Embed this cinemagraph on your website

Also making its China debut is the sleek Q Inspiration concept car, previewing a new generation of INFINITI vehicles. The Q Inspiration proposes how advanced powertrains, next-level autonomous drive technologies, and a unique human-centric interior could enrich the experience of drivers in the mid-size sedan segment.

Representing the next step in INFINITI design, the exterior of the Q Inspiration concept features clear and concise lines with dynamic and confident proportions. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI’s new form language for an era of advanced powertrains. The concept eschews classical sedan forms with its coupe-like appearance and elongated silhouette, presenting INFINITI’s design vision for vehicles in this segment.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.