INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept makes Canadian debut in Toronto

The new INFINITI QX inspiration mid-sized SUV Concept made its national debut at the 2019 Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS) in Toronto today. This new concept indicates a new era for INFINITI design, enabled by new technology.

“The INFINITI QX Inspiration signals the future of INFINITI design for our imminent, electrified portfolio,” said Adam Paterson, Managing Director, INFINITI Canada. “It previews a product that will offer high performance, ultra-low emissions and range confidence. We are excited to showcase the INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept for the first time in Canada, where INFINITI’s head of design, Karim Habib, calls home.”

The INFINITI QX Inspiration is a midsize SUV concept previewing the brand’s first fully electric vehicle. As a company with technological and powertrain innovation at its core, electrification is a natural next step for INFINITI. This design study previews the brand’s plan to launch a range of high-performance electrified vehicles that promise an engaging drive, and delivers range confidence. The INFINITI lineup of the future will consist of a range of electric, e-POWER and performance hybrid vehicles.

The QX Inspiration concept has a form language hinting at the potency and character of electrified powertrains. The new concept sets a direct precedent for the company’s first fully electric production car, illustrating how new architectures and technologies are influencing modern INFINITI design.

The interior of QX Inspiration is hand-crafted using traditional Japanese techniques. The development of new electrified vehicle platforms enables the creation of spacious, lounge-like interiors influenced by omotenashi, the Japanese approach to hospitality. The cabin incorporates technologies to create a welcoming environment while assisting drivers and connecting occupants to the world around them.

The QX Inspiration was awarded with “Best Concept Vehicle”, “Best Interior” and “Innovative Use of Color, Graphics or Materials” by the prominent collection of automotive designers known as EyesOn Design. The team led by Karim Habib received these awards at the 2019 North America International Auto Show (NAIAS), where the QX Inspiration made its global debut.

EyesOn Design is comprised of more than 30 active and retired design heads of automotive manufacturers and transportation design chairs from top art schools.

SOURCE: INFINITI