Immediate measures implemented: Porsche extends its social commitment

“Porsche already supports a large number of charitable initiatives and we are significantly extending this commitment during the coronavirus crisis. There are people who urgently need help and we are concentrating on providing humanitarian aid,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “We can overcome the pandemic only if we work together and show solidarity.”

The Executive Board of Porsche AG is working intensively on concrete measures that will enable the company to provide support. Six fields of action have been identified:

Deployment of specialist staff such as medically experienced personnel or IT experts, as well as support for Porsche employees carrying out voluntary work

Assistance with technical materials and supplies, such as procurement of personal protective equipment

Food donations to charitable organisations

Vehicles and logistics operations in the event of specific supply bottlenecks and transport needs

Use of the Porsche media presence to assist in the communication of appeals and important messaging etc.

Donations and grants for organisations from whom we have already learned that there is a need for support

Direct lines of communication with the authorities are in place so that Porsche AG can provide help where it is needed.

Taking care of each other and shouldering our share of the responsibilities – just like in a family: these are the core values of the Porsche culture and during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are in greater demand than ever.

In addition to the initial two-week pause in production, there is also a ban on business travel at Porsche. Instead, mobile working has significantly increased and meetings now take place by video or telephone conference only.

