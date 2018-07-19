IAA 2018 – Intelligent, environmentally friendly bus air-conditioning systems from Eberspaecher Suetrak

Whether for a city bus or touring coach, Diesel or electric drive, in temperate climates or tropical heat: bus air-conditioning systems from Eberspaecher Suetrak ensure the right temperature for drivers and passengers. At the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 (stand A30, hall 16) the air-conditioning specialist will be presenting intelligent, environmentally friendly solutions for the complete thermal management in buses of all drive types.

Eberspaecher Suetrak uses the natural refrigerant carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to implement the clean mobility of tomorrow. With the platform AC250, the Eberspaecher Group’s bus specialists have developed an air-conditioning system for city buses and touring coaches which is designed to run on existing refrigerants as well as being ready to use CO 2 in future. As an alternative to the chemicals R134a and R1234yf, CO 2 is less harmful to the environment, and safer. With a GWP (Global Warming Potential) rating of 1, CO 2 shows the lowest global warming potential which can be used for the thermal management in buses. By comparison, one kilogram of the current commonly used R134a refrigerant contributes 1,430 times more to the greenhouse effect in 100 years than one kilogram of CO 2 . To minimize this impact, the company also works hard to ensure that refrigerant is used sparingly and responsibly. Used refrigerant is recovered, reprocessed and reused in new systems with the lowest possible filling quantity.

Optimum temperatures in the passenger compartment

With the AC353G5 the thermal management experts are presenting an air-conditioning system which delivers comfortable passenger compartment temperatures in any climate zone. Featuring variants with cooling power from 27 to 48 kilowatts, the high-performance system can be used both in temperate and tropical climates. The fifth generation of the proven product family scores highly thanks to its reliability, durability and robust design. It can be flexibly installed in buses powered by any drive type. The reduced weight and improved components also cut refrigerant and electric power consumption – by as much as 10 percent compared to the previous generation depending on system variant.

Electric driver’s seat air-conditioning

The AC403E ensures an optimum climate at the driver’s seat: The electrically powered compressor of the roof-mounted air-conditioning system is constantly cooling the driver’s seat in city buses and touring coaches, so enhancing the driver’s concentration and performance in high-temperature conditions especially. The AC403E impresses bus manufacturers with its quick and easy, low-cost fitting, thanks to its pre-filled refrigerant circuit and the fact that there are no onboard refrigerant lines.

Intelligent control of all thermal management components

Eberspaecher Suetrak has developed the state-of-the-art E-Control platform, which controls the complete thermal management in buses of any drive type from a central point. The heart of the system is the control unit E-Control Box. Its modular system structure enables centralized control of all air-conditioning components, including the roof-mounted and driver’s seat air-conditioning systems, compressor, convector, auxiliary heater, and aisle heating. The platform is operated via the clearly structured E-Control Interface. Large, clearly labeled buttons enable the bus driver to quickly and intuitively control all the key functions. Thanks to its highly compact design E-Control can be installed quickly and easily in the vehicle.

