Hyzon announces Christian Mohrdieck as Chief Technology Officer

Former cellcentric/Daimler executive brings extensive C-Suite leadership experience in fuel cell technology development and commercialization

Hyzon Motors Inc. (Hyzon or the company), a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today announced the appointment of Dr. Christian Mohrdieck as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and the planned retirement of current CTO Shinichi Hirano.

Effective January 1, 2024, Mohrdieck will assume responsibility for Hyzon’s fuel cell technology development and commercialization, specifically focusing on the Start of Production (SOP) milestone for the company’s single stack 200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS), scaling up the Bolingbrook, Illinois, fuel cell manufacturing facility, as well as advancing Hyzon’s Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio and FCS research and development. Mohrdieck will also serve as interim Managing Director for Hyzon Motors Europe.

Mohrdieck joins Hyzon with extensive C-Suite experience, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of cellcentric GmbH & Co. KG, a joint venture between Daimler Truck AG and the Volvo Group AB. Prior to his role at cellcentric, Mohrdieck was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell GmbH since 2015, before it merged into Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG and then cellcentric.

“Christian is a globally respected leader in the fuel cell industry, and we are excited to welcome him as CTO at this exciting moment in Hyzon’s fuel cell technology development,” said Hyzon’s CEO Parker Meeks. “Christian’s combination of deep fuel cell technology development and commercialization know-how and experience will both accelerate our leading, U.S.-made 200kW fuel cell system and further bolster our strong team in extending Hyzon’s technology leadership in R&D and core IP generation for future product development.”

Mohrdieck’s career has centered around fuel cell technology development and been instrumental in forming today’s hydrogen fuel cell landscape. Beginning as a research scientist at Daimler AG in 1989, Mohrdieck progressed in Daimler’s research and technology strategy before working on fuel cell technology as a Senior Manager at DaimlerChrysler in Michigan. Subsequently, he spent spending 11 years as a Director of Fuel Cells from 2004-2015 in Stuttgart, Germany. During more than three decades at Daimler AG and DaimlerChrysler, Mohrdieck supported, developed, and led the companies’ fuel cell program, forming the foundation of cellcentric.

Commenting on the new position, Mohrdieck said he admires Hyzon’s innovative hydrogen fuel cell technology and its potential to decarbonize mobility. “I have dedicated my career to advancing fuel cell technology, with the goal of achieving the decarbonization necessary to protect our climate. I look forward to bringing the only U.S.-made single stack 200kW fuel cell technology to Start of Production, and to drive future fuel cell developments with its expert team,” Mohrdieck added.

Mohrdieck studied physics at Kiel University in Germany and Grenoble University in France, receiving both his Diploma in Physics and his PhD in Theoretical Physics from the school in Germany. He is an Honorary professor at the University of Ulm and also teaches at the Technical University of Vienna.

Mohrdieck succeeds Shinichi Hirano who has served as Hyzon’s CTO since September 2021. Hirano will transition to advisor to the CTO effective January 1, 2024, before retiring from Hyzon effective January 31, 2024. “On behalf of Hyzon, our Board and management team, I thank Shinichi for his contributions leading our technology function,” said CEO Meeks. “He has helped us reach the strong technology foundation we have today, and his impact will be felt into the future.”

