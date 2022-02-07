Hyundai rebrands its Certified Used Vehicle program

Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles offer consumers America’s best warranty coverage and other benefits

Hyundai is rebranding its certified pre-owned program as Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles and utilizing the tagline, “the best of what’s next!” This new program name and tagline launched Feb.1, 2022 and are the result of extensive consumer market research. The name change is designed to make it easier for customers to understand the program and add confidence to the used vehicle ownership experience.

The Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles rebrand will be supported by a marketing campaign that includes an updated website, video content, point-of-sale materials, and social media marketing.

In addition to the industry-leading 10-year/100,000-mile warranty and superior 173-point inspection, the new benefits include:

Extended Vehicle Eligibility Vehicles with up to 80,000 miles and less than six model years will now qualify as a Certified Used Vehicle



SOURCE: Hyundai