Hyundai presents 2022 Tucson SUV to U.S. media

Hyundai today provided media the opportunity to experience its innovative 2022 Tucson SUV in Tucson, Arizona. The all-new Tucson design is derived from a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts expressing its evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design identity. Tucson gasoline and hybrid models begin availability for the U.S. market in spring 2021, with plug-in models available in summer 2021. The new 2022 Tucson internal combustion models will be produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) and Ulsan, Korea.

The new Tucson appeals to those who actively embrace the integration of technologies with their lifestyle; these open-minded consumers willingly embrace new technologies as a way to immediately integrate and enhance their lives. All-wheel drive capabilities are an example of technology facilitating their active lifestyles that often includes inclement weather, adverse terrain and active outdoor adventures.

Parametric Dynamic Exterior Design

“We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through our Sensuous Sportiness design identity,” said SangYup Lee, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

Tucson’s new exterior styling expresses Hyundai’s evolving Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call ‘Parametric Dynamics’ with kinetic, jewel-like surface detailing that emphasizes Tucson’s distinct identity in a crowded SUV segment.

Tucson facilitates the integration of technologies with tech-savvy lifestyles; these tech-savvy consumers adopt the latest gadgets to enhance their lives. Tucson’s integration of technology and design is evident in innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille and only visible when illuminated.

Tucson’s side profile conveys an impression of powerful forward motion. The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character. Crisp geometric angles and edges create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines. The chrome line beginning from the side mirrors follows the arc of the roofline with increasing width and subtly conveys speed as it reaches the C pillar.

The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear, where the full-width tail lamp incorporates half-concealed triangular shapes that are clearly visible when illuminated, echoing the DRL theme in front. In order to achieve the purity of this design theme, the Hyundai logo is elevated and integrated into the glass, and the rear wiper is concealed beneath the rear spoiler.

Serene and Spacious INTERSPACE Interior

Tucson’s interior, or ‘INTERSPACE’, offers sensuous, multi-layered forms that provide a feeling of openness and serenity. This is a place where space, technology and information seamlessly blend. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends consistently with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a geologic gorge, while a vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. Twin silver garnish lines streaming from the center fascia to the rear doors harmonize neatly layered surface materials in complementary, neutral tones. Ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in ten levels of brightness.

The interior offers three new technologies, including a 10.25-inch full-touch navigation screen exempt of hard buttons, a 10.25-inch hoodless digital gauge cluster, and multi-air ventilation, a temperature-adjusting system providing diffused airflow to the front passengers. This indirect, diffusing ventilation system reduces potentially unpleasant airflow and is unique in the automotive industry.

These features create a high-tech, fresh and exciting ambience, with cushioned materials on high-touch areas, various material applications based on the frequency of interface, and a premium overall presence. Tucson’s second-row seats feature fold-and-dive functionality for easily optimized reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo. For extra convenience, a release lever for this function is also located in the rear cargo area.

The new Tucson for the U.S. only offers the long-wheelbase version of the global platform, which is longer, wider, taller, and has a longer wheelbase than the previous generation. Moreover, passenger volume increases by six cubic feet, to 108.2 cubic feet, and cargo volume has increased by 7.7 cubic feet, to 38.7 cubic feet.

2022 Tucson Dimensions

2022 Tucson 2021 Tucson Change Length (in.) 182.3 176.2 +6.1 Width (in.) 73.4 72.8 +0.6 Height (in.) 65.6 65.0 +0.6 Wheel Base (in.) 108.5 105.1 +3.4 Cargo Volume (cu. ft.) 38.7 31.0 +7.7 Passenger Volume (cu. ft.) 108.2 102.2 +6.0

Diverse Smartstream Engine Family Line-up

The new Tucson offers both a Smartstream™ 2.5-liter, direct-injected and multi-port-injected gasoline engine as well as 1.6-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The new Smartstream 2.5-liter engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, boasts a generous 187 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 178 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm, with and EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of 29 mpg with front-wheel drive and 26 mpg with all-wheel drive. This 2.5-liter engine couples to an 8-speed automatic transmission for excellent efficiency and acceleration.