Hyundai Motor’s STARIA MPV debuts, pioneering future of mobility with safety and versatility

Hyundai Motor Company today officially launched its new STARIA multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup via a digital world premiere (link: https://youtu.be/-dfFBwh7eBM), establishing a model for its future Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs).

STARIA’s debut furthers Hyundai Motor’s transformation as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider and embodies the company’s ‘inside-out’ design methodology that emphasizes interior spaciousness and usability. STARIA is Hyundai’s response to shifting consumer needs by offering them purposeful, innovative features and redefining in-car travel experiences in line with the company’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.’

STARIA is available in 2- to 11-seat configurations and in two variants: STARIA and STARIA Premium, the latter elevating mobility to the next level with upgraded features and variant-exclusive finishes for a more luxurious look and feel.

“We are thrilled to introduce STARIA, which represents our latest effort to spearhead the evolution of mobility, and to address emerging lifestyle needs as we adapt to new ways of living,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. “STARIA is a step forward in connecting us more closely with our environments so that we can get more out of our everyday lives and do more for ourselves in transit.”

STARIA will go on sale in select markets starting from the second half of 2021.

Premium and Futuristic Exterior Styling

Evoking the streamlined form of a spaceship, STARIA’s sleek exterior is defined by a single stroke running from front to rear – inspired by the curve of light that illuminates the Earth’s horizon at sunrise when viewed from space.

STARIA’s front is embellished with horizontal daytime running lights (DRLs) and a positioning lamp, together running across the width of the vehicle, complemented by a bold, wide radiator grille with a unique pattern. Its clean silhouette is further accented by a pair of low-set headlamps. Hyundai uses the same body color for all frontal parts to maximize the vehicle’s modern and pure style.

STARIA Premium model features a variant-exclusive tinted brass chrome treatment, applied to the Hyundai emblem, grille, headlamp bezels, front and rear bumpers, wheels, side mirrors and door handles to emphasize the vehicle’s premium and modern look.

Lowered beltlines and panoramic side windows improve overall visibility and create a feeling of openness. This sense of spaciousness – inspired by traditional Korean ‘hanok’ architecture – allows passengers to feel as if the outside scenes are an extension of the vehicle interior.

The design theme carries over to the rear, featuring a wide window framed by elongated vertical tail lamps, with STARIA Premium models receiving Hyundai’s unique Parametric Pixel lamp design and garnish on top. The rear bumper is lowered so passengers can easily load and unload cargo.

STARIA models are available in eight exterior colors: Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Moonlight Blue Pearl, Shimmering Silver Metallic, Dynamic Yellow, Olivine Gray Metallic and Gaia Brown Pearl.

Transforming Mobility by Providing More Quality Time in Transit

STARIA interior applies a simple and modest layout to highlight driver’s convenience and passengers’ comfort, while staying faithful to its original value as an MPV. The cruise ship-inspired interior delivers an open and unique atmosphere through its innovative design architecture. The vehicle’s lower beltlines and panoramic windows create a spacious, stimulating environment for all passengers.

The driver and passenger seats in the first-row are designed to offer a feeling of space and comfort. STARIA’s simple interior layout focuses only on the essentials to provide more room and flexibility to passengers. A glove compartment in the first-row passenger’s seat is moved forward to provide extra legroom space.

The driver’s seat has a futuristic high-tech look with an advanced 10.25-inch front display screen, touch-based center fascia and a button-type electronic shift lever. The digital cluster is located on top of the dashboard, providing an unobstructed view for the driver.

Storage space is available on top of the overhead console, bottom of the cluster, and top and bottom of the center fascia. Both driver and passengers also have access to a center console equipped with cup holders, USB ports and additional storage space.

STARIA Premium offers a variety of additional interior features that will transform the passenger’s mobility experience. The 7-seat Premium model is equipped with Premium Relaxation Seats in the second row that recline electronically and also have sliding capabilities for easy reach or to maximize cargo space. The one-touch relaxation mode makes the seats recline automatically to a posture that comfortably disperses the passenger’s weight and improves overall body balance. Even when the seats are reclined by this mode, there is enough room for an adult passenger to sit comfortably in the third row, thanks to STARIA’s spacious interior layout.

The 9-seat Premium model’s individual seats in the second row can swivel 180 degrees to face passengers in the third row. This makes STARIA Premium ideal for corporate vehicles or mobile offices as passengers can turn their seats around and conduct meetings face to face. Families will also find these swiveling seats convenient as rear-facing passengers will have easy access to those seated in the third row.

A 64-color ambient mood lamp, available in all STARIA Premium variants, provides a lush interior atmosphere. The harmonious direct and indirect lighting can selectively illuminate the cockpit, console, doors and cargo areas. The premium feeling is further enhanced by the Bose sound system.

Additionally, STARIA’s generous legroom is among the best in its segment and can be converted into expansive additional cargo space when all seats are pushed together – made possible by the versatile long sliding seat function. Moreover, the full-flat mode applied to rear passenger seats of STARIA standard model makes this vehicle the perfect choice for activities that require a lot of room and interior flexibility, such as camping and equipment-intensive sports.

“STARIA is not just reinterpreting spatiality, but also reimagining time spent in transit for the future. Designing for mobility isn’t about vehicle design. It’s about designing to accommodate a variety of lifestyles,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design. “STARIA’s interior space and functionalities aim to transform how people experience in-car travel, optimizing journeys by making the most of time in transit.”

STARIA’s interior is available in these colors: Black, Black and Beige two-tone, Black and Blue two-tone. The Premium variant offers additional options of Gray and Brown two-tone as well as Gray and Light Gray two-tone.

Maximizing Platform and Performance

STARIA’s innovative interior space utilization is made possible by the MPV’s 3,273-mm wheelbase with an overall length of 5,253 mm and width of 1,997 mm. Its overall height of 1,990 mm is optimized for passengers to conveniently enter and exit the vehicle and is high enough for an average school-aged child to stand upright and move with ease.

The cargo space availability varies depending on how the seating configurations are arranged. The 2- and 3-seater, optimized for business use, offers maximum cargo space of almost 5,000 liters. The cargo space dimensions have also been increased to carry three Euro pallets at once.

STARIA offers powertrain options of a diesel-powered 2.2-liter VGT engine and a gasoline-powered Smartstream G6DIII 3.5-liter MPI engine.

The diesel engine is newly improved and mated with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering an estimated power output of 177 PS and 44 kgf-m of torque. Its high-efficiency, air-cooled turbocharger has an improved compressor and turbine wheel performance for better low speed torque performance.

The gasoline-powered G6DIII 3.5-L MPI is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering an estimated power output of 272 PS and 33.8 kgf-m of torque. Its integrated thermal management system provides fuel efficiency improvement by optimizing control of coolant temperature according to vehicle operating conditions. An integrated roller swing arm helps to further improve fuel efficiency by reducing friction. New stainless-steel castings help improve exhaust interference for more power.

Hyundai Motor optimized each powertrain option for low noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), better shift sensation for high torque performance and improved acceleration. It also optimized the direct valve control body for increased hydraulic efficiency, the oil pump for fuel efficiency, and the multi-plate torque converter for control and fuel efficiency.

Mechanical upgrades also resulted in improved ride comfort thanks to the application of a multi-link suspension at the rear axle. STARIA’s upright inclination angle and lever ratio of shock absorbers also contribute to improved ride comfort. Likewise, upgrades in brake calipers and discs provide stable stopping power even with the model’s large size.

On top of mechanical upgrades, aerodynamic upper body design and under body improvements result in improved drag coefficient for better fuel economy.

Smart Features for Safety and Convenience

STARIA has secured the highest level of vehicle safety. STARIA offers an option to add as many as six airbags , and all seats come with three-point seat belts and headrests. Safety is further bolstered by smart features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA).

STARIA also offers other safety features. Wireless Module Seat Belt Reminder (WM-SBR), the world’s first seat belt reminder system using wireless communications technology, enables passengers to enjoy the benefits of seat belt reminder and long sliding capabilities at the same time. In a situation where a passenger attempts to open the power sliding door while a rear-side vehicle is passing by, Safe Exit Assist (SEA) prevents the door from opening. Rear Occupant Alert (ROA), available in select markets, uses a radar sensor to detect and alert the driver if a rear passenger is left in the car after exiting the vehicle.

STARIA also comes with Hyundai’s smart infotainment system and is equipped with a wide-angle camera that enables the driver and front passenger to view rear passengers in the back seat on display screen. Families can use this feature to conveniently monitor children and pets, while business users such as ride-hailing services also will benefit from this feature.

The infotainment system also enables the driver and front passenger to communicate with rear passengers using a unique speaker function that allows all occupants to clearly hear one another.

The infotainment system also enables the driver and front passenger to communicate to rear passengers with a unique speaker function so that all occupants of the vehicle can clearly hear one another.

What’s Next

Moving forward, Hyundai plans to launch Special Vehicle lineups of STARIA, such as limousines, ambulances and camping car. In addition, eco-friendly variants of STARIA are scheduled to be added in upcoming years.

SOURCE: Hyundai