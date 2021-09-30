HUBER+SUHNER becomes supplier of radar antennas to leading Tier 1 automotive supplier

HUBER+SUHNER is supplying radar antennas from series production to Continental, one of the largest Tier 1 suppliers to the automotive industry

Automated driving is considered one of the forms of mobility with great potential for the future. HUBER+SUHNER will start series production of radar antennas for Continental, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of driver assistance systems. This step represents a breakthrough for the company in the implementation of its strategic growth targets in the automotive sector, particularly in the use of 3D antenna technology and thus in the field of automated driving.

Current radar applications in the vehicle provide only limited information, which no longer meets the future requirements for automated driving. Next-generation driver assistance systems must be able to handle complex situations. This requires comprehensive information such as the location of an object, its direction, height and speed. The antenna technology of HUBER+SUHNER plays a key role in providing a more accurate picture of the traffic situation at up to 300 meters and even in poor visibility and weather conditions.

The agreed cooperation with the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems business unit, Continental, extends over eight years. The start of both series production and delivery of antennas is scheduled for this year. Accordingly, since the start of development in 2018, considerable upfront investments have been made in building up development capacities and, with a view to the start of series production, high investments have been made in production equipment.

While smaller production figures are to be expected at first, volumes will increase significantly in subsequent years.

SOURCE: HUBER+SUHNER