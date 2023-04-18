Honda exhibits world premiere of “e:NP2 Prototype,” “e:NS2 Prototype” and “e:N SUV 序” at Auto Shanghai 2023

onda today exhibited the world premiere of two prototype models, the e:NP2 Prototype and the e:NS2 Prototype, and one concept model, the e:N SUV 序, for the second and third set of e:N Series EV models, respectively, at Auto Shanghai 2023 (the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition). The event began today in Shanghai, China (Press days: April 18-19, Trade days: April 20-21, Public days: April 22-27, 2023).
Through the introduction of these new EV models, Honda will continue to enhance e:N Series lineup and strive to make EVs represent 100% of its automobile sales in China by 2035.
Honda is striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. Toward this end, Honda is planning to introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027.
Production models based on the e:NP2 Prototype and the e:NS2 Prototype introduced today are being developed as the second set of Honda e:N Series EV models, which will offer new value to Honda customers. Sales of the production models are scheduled to begin in early 2024.
Production models based on the e:N SUV 序 concept model, which was also introduced today, are being developed as the third set of Honda e:N Series EV models. They will be positioned as new-generation e:N Series models which will feature both a “wild” nature unique to SUVs and near-futuristic intelligence. Honda plans to begin sales of production models based on this concept model before the end of 2024.
Through the introduction of these new e:N Series models, Honda will accelerate electrification in China and strive to make EVs represent 100% of its automobile sales in China by 2035, accelerating the schedule ahead of its global target to “increase the ratio of EV and FCEV sales to 100% globally by 2040.”
- *序 (xù) means “prologue” in Chinese, representing the meaning that this model will become the prologue of the new-generation EV models for Honda e:N Series.
■e:NP2 Prototype / e:NS2 Prototype
By further refining the e:N Series concept of “Dynamics, Intelligence and Beauty,” Honda is striving to develop the second set of e:N Series models as EVs that go beyond the framework set by existing EV models and offer new value to its customers.
・Dynamics:
Leveraging dynamics technologies Honda has amassed through its history, these models offer a unique driving pleasure that enables the driver to enjoy a sense of oneness with the vehicle.
・Intelligence:
These models feature an interior space that conveys intelligence with clean, uncluttered, yet pleasantly rounded forms combined with advanced features such as Honda CONNECT 4.0.
・Beauty:
These models feature designs which combine the excellent utility of SUVs and sleek form of sedans.
The respective vision each of these two models strives to create was incorporated into their designs. The e:NP2 Prototype features design that expresses a seamless, sophisticated and smart sense of the future, and the e:NS2 Prototype features design that expresses an emotional sense of the future which excites people when they see the vehicle.
■e:N SUV 序
This concept model for the third set of e:N Series models was developed with an aim to take the e:N Series concept of “Dynamics, Intelligence and Beauty” to a new level.
・Dynamics:
As the first model that adopted the “e:N Architecture W” developed exclusively for e:N Series EV models, this model realizes driving performance unique to Honda vehicles which pursue the “joy of driving.”
・Intelligence:
Adopting Honda’s latest safety and driver assistance system as well as AI-powered Honda CONNECT technologies, this model conveys intelligence throughout the interior space.
・Beauty:
This model features designs which combine a “wild” nature unique to SUVs and near-futuristic intelligence.
SOURCE: Honda