Honda: All-new Accord adds Google built-in to its must-have technologies

2023 Accord marks Honda's first integration of Google1 built-in, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play with the latest apps and services

Stacked with must-have technology, the all-new 2023 Honda Accord arrives at dealers next month featuring Honda’s first integration of Google built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity. Standard on the top-line Accord Touring, apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and more on Google Play, are available with Google built-in, for a connected, personalized and more streamlined driving experience.

“For Honda customers, vehicle connectivity is becoming essential, providing features and services that deliver intuitive, easy-to-use and access functions that makes time spent in vehicles more fun and productive,” said Jay Joseph, vice president of CASE & Energy for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Our longstanding in-vehicle tech collaboration with Google helped enable the seamless integration of Google built-in features in the all-new 2023 Honda Accord.”

In addition to the embedded Google apps, a number of intuitive technologies have been smartly integrated as standard features in the Accord Touring, including: a 10.2-inch digital driver instrumentation display, 12.3-inch center touchscreen (Honda’s largest ever) with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™2 compatibility, 6-inch head-up display, Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system. All 2023 Accords come standard with expanded and improved Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technology with its new front sensor camera and radar system. And all Accords benefit from fast and secure Over the Air (OTA) software updates to key vehicle computer modules, enhancing functionality and capability.

With Google Assistant, users can get things done while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Talk to Google to easily call or text a friend, set reminders, or even change the temperature in the car. Users can also navigate to the next destination or look up what’s nearby. For example, Google Assistant enables users to set their destination in Google Maps using just their voice, with the route map then displayed in the instrument cluster.

Drivers can also control their media by asking Google to skip to the next track or rewind a podcast using their favorite media apps with just their voice. Google Play enables users to download various 3rd-party apps for music, podcasts and audiobooks, just like they would on their smartphone.

Sleek and powerful, the all-new 11th generation Honda Accord reinvigorates the midsize sedan segment with sophisticated design, a standard 1.5L turbo engine, and an available fourth-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system that’s both more powerful and fuel-efficient for a sporty, exhilarating driving experience. Inside, a new sporty and modern interior offers fine craftsmanship and high-quality materials.

America’s best-selling car over the last five decades3, the Honda Accord was first introduced to American car buyers in 1976 and helped establish the midsize sedan segment.

