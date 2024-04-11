Hankook exhibiting at Road Transport Expo 2024

Hankook Tyre UK is again exhibiting at the industry’s best commercial vehicle industry event at NAEC Stoneleigh in Warwickshire

Hankook Tyre UK is showcasing its portfolio of Hankook and Laufenn commercial vehicle tyres at the Road Transport Expo trade show at the NAEC Stoneleigh in Warwickshire on Stand R42. Entering into its third year the Road Transport Expo is exclusively dedicated to the world of commercial vehicles with more than 200 exhibitors taking part, including major truck and trailer manufacturers and specialist heavy haulage vehicles to parts specialists and professional services. The Road Transport Expo is the ideal opportunity to present Hankook’s tyre range and demonstrate the company’s proven reputation for producing high quality tyres with superb mileage, reliability and excellent return on initial tyre investment.

Hankook continually invests heavily in tyre technology to design tyres to meet the ever-increasing demands made on today’s professional commercial vehicle operator and on display will be Hankook’s brand new product line for electric buses, the e-SMART City AU56. This tyre meets the specific requirements of the EV vehicle, particularly low rolling resistance for longer range per battery load, reduced noise to improve passenger comfort and the ability to withstand high instantaneous engine torque and heavy loads, mainly due to high battery weight.

Hankook’s range of hybrid usage tyres designed for both regional and long-distance transport will be on show: The SmartFlex AL51 for the steering axle and an all-position tyre and the SmartFlex DL51 for the drive axle offer the highest possible performance from the first to the last millimetre of tread depth and like all modern Hankook truck tyres, the AL51 and DL51 treads can be regrooved and are retreadable.

Hankook is viewed as the leader in the UK truck tyre replacement market and the development of the Laufenn truck tyres is a result of the research in the ever-evolving commercial tyre market to further increase market share dominance in the UK. Hankook will be showing the LF95 trailer tyre along with two more Laufenn regional haul treads; the LF22 all-position and the LZ22 drive axle tyre. The Laufenn commercial portfolio is based on the recognised Hankook brand and offers good value for money and guaranteed re-treadability throughout the range, not only to reduce costs, but also to lessen the impact the products have on the environment.

Jon Cottrell, UK Truck Sales Manager for Hankook Tyre UK said, “Hankook is again looking forward to exhibiting at the Road Transport Expo. It is an ideal opportunity to present our tyre range and build on Hankook’s reputation for producing technologically advanced tyres with superb mileage, reliability and value. Our e-SMART City AU56 follows in the footsteps of Hankook’s iON EV tyre range for cars and SUVs and demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to innovation. Hankook has invested in 3D metal tread moulds for all the new generation of premium truck and bus tyres in the EU market. These treads are designed to maintain wet grip and traction for the tyres in all weathers and throughout the whole life of the tyre tread. AI-aided design and cutting-edge material compounds maximise performance without compromising affordability. As the automotive industry shifts towards sustainable solutions, Hankook’s e-SMART range is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of electric commercial vehicles.”

SOURCE: Hankook